Man, 41, goes missing from his Ipswich home

Karl Barrado, 41, was last seen in the Pinewood area of Ipswich - Credit: Suffolk police

A 41-year-old man has gone missing from Ipswich.

Karl Barrado left his home address in the Pinewood area between 9.30pm on Sunday, May 29 and 7.30am on Monday, May 30 and hasn't been seen since.

He is described as a white, 6ft 1in tall and has very short dark hair, wears glasses, and has tattoos on his back and arm.

He was possibly wearing a grey Nike hooded top and dark denim, slim fit jeans.

Anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts or seen a man recently matching the description given should contact Ipswich on 101.



