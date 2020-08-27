Man denies drug-dealing after Christchurch Park stop and search

Karl Bones has denied drug-dealing after being stopped and searched in Christchurch Park, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Sarah Lucy Brown

The trial of a 32-year-old man who was charged with drug offences after he was stopped and searched in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, is expected to take place in December.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Before Ipswich Crown Court on Thursday (August 27) for a plea and directions hearing via a prison video link was Karl Bones, of no fixed address.

You may also want to watch:

He pleaded not guilty to possessing heroin and crack cocaine with intent to supply.

Bones was stopped and searched in Christchurch Park on the evening of Tuesday, July 28 and taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

His trial, which is expected to last two days, is expected to take place during a two week warned list commencing December 7.