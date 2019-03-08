Terminally ill Ipswich man set to DJ at popular bar as he ticks dream off bucket list

Karl Butler from Ipswich has been ticking off things on his bucket list after being told he doesn't have long left to live.

After being told by doctors to "expect the worst" Karl Butler has been completing his epic bucket list - enjoying Latitude festival, going to a Wimbledon match and watching Manchester United defeat Chelsea at Old Trafford.

Terminally ill Ipswich man Karl Butler at Old Trafford watching Manchester United play their first game of the 2019/20 season.

The 38-year-old from Ipswich, who is at the end stage of heart failure, now looks set to DJ to partygoers at Revolution in Ipswich.

On Thursday, August 29, Karl will take to the decks and play a few hours of music - which is one of his many passions.

There will be collection buckets on the night to help Karl raise money for his chosen organisations, all while helping him live out his dream of playing at a live venue.

Karl said: "I'm really excited about it and I can't wait to meet new people as this could be an opportunity to make some new friends."

Karl Butler, 38, ticked off attending Wimbledon from his bucket in July.

Karl was born with a serious heart condition, undergoing a number of major surgeries on his heart and defying the odds to get to where he is today.

He was not initially expected to live beyond six months of age and spent his childhood having operations.

But doctors have now told him that he will only receive palliative care in the future.

After hearing the news, Karl decided to start a bucket list for all the things he wants to accomplish in his lifetime.

Karl went to his first ever festival, Latitude, back in July.

"This list is helping me stay positive so that I can continue to enjoy my life, regardless of what happens," said Karl, who has just been given an award by NHS England for his "tireless efforts helping others".

Karl, who has been working as a disability advisor for the last 18 months, was also awarded the Matthew Percy award from IO radio at their annual awards for his volunteering work.

He added: "Now I know it's the end it is really scary, but the list is giving me something to focus on."

This weekend, Karl ventured up to Old Trafford where he watched his favourite club Manchester United beat Chelsea 4-0 - this was number one on his bucket list of goals he wants to complete.

He also received a signed shirt from all of the players and said it was a "brilliant experience".

He also received a signed shirt from all of the players and said it was a "brilliant experience".

His fundraising page has now reached more than £1,500 of its £3,500 target - and Karl has decided to add some new dreams to his exciting bucket list.

These include watching an England rugby game, attending a cricket game, meeting a celebrity, going on a cruise, having a shopping experience in London, a hot air balloon and helicopter ride, and a London New Year experience.

Here is what Karl has completed off his bucket list so far:

Watch a Manchester United game at Old Trafford and meet the team - COMPLETED

Visit Edinburgh Castle

Ride in a Ferrari

Ride in an Aston Martin - COMPLETED

Ride on the London Eye

To go to a gig at the O2 Greenwich

Watch an International team at Wembley Stadium

Go to Latitude Festival - COMPLETED

Watch a match at Wimbledon - COMPLETED

Record himself playing drums at a professional recording studio - COMPLETED

Organise an Art Exhibition with his work

Organise a game of walking football - COMPLETED

Have a chance to DJ professionally at a club or bar

Visit the West End

Disneyland Paris

Trip to Italy

If you have any way of helping or offering the capacity to fulfil any of the activities mentioned, please email karlfund@hotmail.com or donate here.