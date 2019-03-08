Heavy Showers

Terminally ill Ipswich man told 'to expect the worst' starts epic bucket list

PUBLISHED: 18:59 13 July 2019

Karl Butler, 38, ticked off attending Wimbledon from his bucket list this week. Picture: KARL BUTLER

Archant

An Ipswich man who is at the end stage of heart failure says he "isn't ready to go" as he ticks Wimbledon off of his bucket list. Karl Butler, 38, was born with a serious heart condition and doctors have now told him that he will only receive palliative care in the future - so he has decided to start a bucket list and raise money to help complete things he wants to accomplish.

Speaking of the list, Karl, who was awarded the Matthew Percy award from IO radio at their annual awards for his volunteering work, said: "I started to get the list together in April when I was told to expect the worst.

"The list is helping me stay positive so that I can continue to enjoy my life, regardless of what happens."

He has just been given an award by NHS England for his "tireless efforts" helping others.

Karl, who has mild disabilities, was born with a complex heart condition, undergoing a number of major surgeries on his heart - defying the odds to get where he is today.

He was not initially expected to live beyond six months of age and spent his childhood having operations.

Karl, who has been working as a disability advisor for the NHS for the past 18 months, said: "Now I know it's the end it is really scary, but the list is giving me something to focus on.

"It is what it is really as it's all I've ever known - but that doesn't stop it being frightening."

This week Karl, who tires easily so has to carry an oxygen tank, went to Wimbledon - ticking off a huge thing on his bucket list. Tomorrow he will be riding in an Aston Martin.

He said: "Wimbledon was absolutely brilliant, I am so happy I was able to achieve it."

Karl has a fundraising page which has raised nearly £900 of his £3,500 goal.

At the top of Karl's list is watching a Manchester United Game at Old Trafford and meeting the team - and this has now been confirmed for August 11, the first game of the 2020 season.

Keen music-lover Karl is also going to Latitude festival next weekend, which will be his first ever festival.

The rest of his bucket list is as follows.

- Visit Edinburgh Castle

- Ride on the London Eye

- To go to a gig at the O2 Greenwich

- Watch an International team at Wembley Stadium

- Record himself playing drums at a professional recording studio

- Organise an Art Exhibition with his work

- Organise a game of walking football

- Have a chance to Dj professionally at a club or bar

- Visit West End musical

- Disneyland Paris

- Trip to Italy

You can donate to Karl's fundraiser here.

