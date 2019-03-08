Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 20°C

min temp: 12°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Villagers' David v Goliath fight to save rural way of life

PUBLISHED: 05:31 26 June 2019

Villagers are fighting to stop land between Trimley St Martin, Kirton and the A14 - just behind these houses and the farm shop - being turned into a 200-acre logistics park.

Villagers are fighting to stop land between Trimley St Martin, Kirton and the A14 - just behind these houses and the farm shop - being turned into a 200-acre logistics park.

Archant

Villagers fighting to stop major development in the Suffolk countryside have launched an online crowdfunding bid to get wider support for their legal fight against one of the country's wealthiest institutions.

Stephen Wrinch, Director of Katcag inside the council chambers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWNStephen Wrinch, Director of Katcag inside the council chambers Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

KATCAG - the Kirton and Trimley Community Action Group - is taking on landowner Trinity College, Cambridge, in a David v Goliath planning battle to try stop land in the communities being designated for homes and industry.

The group has worries about proposed housing sites in the Trimleys and "huge concerns" about 300 acres of land designated for an industrial development at Innocence Farm, between Trimley St Martin and Kirton.

The land is part of Trinity College's 3,400-acre landholding on the Felixstowe peninsula - which includes land on which part of the Port of Felixstowe stands - which is believed to be worth tens of millions of pounds.

East Suffolk Council says the business park would support the Port of Felixstowe, reflecting its "important economic role" and support its continued viability.

But KATCAG says the projects would ruin the villages, swamping them and turning them into urban sprawl.

It has launched a crowdJustice page to boost its fundraising for a barrister to go head-to-head with the landowners' lawyers to represent local people at a public inquiry into East Suffolk Council's new Local Plan later this summer.

You may also want to watch:

A spokesman for the group said: "This is a self-funded campaign we believe we can win, given the right level of help and support. Accordingly, we are raising money to pay for a barrister, to help us to challenge Trinity College. Neither they, nor the council seem prepared to consider the loss of two precious Domesday Book villages.

"We currently have funds of £8,500 towards our campaign. We need to collectively raise another £21,500, totalling £30,000 by the end of August."

The group says it is fighting to preserve the village way of life.

The spokesman said: "These two Domesday Book villages face the awful prospect on the horizon of the obliteration of their countryside, wildlife habitats and extremely valuable arable farmland. It isn't difficult to realise that we need to grow our own food more than ever."

The group is also concerned at further pressure on the A14 - the Felixstowe peninsula's only road in and out - and the impact closures have on villagers.

It added: "Our infrastructure is at breaking point already regarding sewage, water, schools and doctor's surgeries."

The group believes there are plenty of brownfield sites for housing - but this is contested by Suffolk Coastal.

Bidwells, agents for Trinity College, Cambridge, were approached for comment.

Most Read

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Watch: Video appears to show keyless entry hacking device used to open locked car door

CCTV footage shows a man placing a box on top of a car before opening the door without a key Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Most Read

Driver who crashed into train with baby in his car faces jail

The wreckage of the car after the accident at Trimley St Martin Picture: GEMMA MITCHELL

Man admits ‘upskirting’ women in Suffolk supermarket

Robert Cooper admitted outraging public decency by taking indecent images of women while shopping in a Suffolk supermarket Picture: ARCHANT

Lane closure on A14 after lorry crashes into central reservation

A lorry crash on the A14 at Bucklesham is causing traffic issues Picture: HIGHWAYS ENGLAND

Lines re-open but trains severely delayed after person hit by train near Colchester

There are a number of delays to trains this morning Picture: NEIL PERRY

Watch: Video appears to show keyless entry hacking device used to open locked car door

CCTV footage shows a man placing a box on top of a car before opening the door without a key Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Breaking news this Wednesday

Check out our breaking news feed for Suffolk and north Essex below Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Paint job, looking for a lefty and who’s out the frame – What we learned from Town’s return to pre-season

Luke Chambers leads the Ipswich Town players out for the first full day of pre-season training. Photo: Ross Halls

Villagers’ David v Goliath fight to save rural way of life

Villagers are fighting to stop land between Trimley St Martin, Kirton and the A14 - just behind these houses and the farm shop - being turned into a 200-acre logistics park.

Mental health trust ‘sorry’ after Ipswich unit was forced to close beds

Walker Close in Ipswich, which had to close to new admissions between March and June Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Warning after woman followed along the Waterfront by man in Mercedes

A student claims she was followed along Ipswich Waterfront Picture: DAVID VINCENT
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists