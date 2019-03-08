E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
'Utterly incredible': Inspiring Olympian tells Kesgrave youngsters to 'reach for the moon'

PUBLISHED: 13:21 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 13:23 01 October 2019

Kate Richardson-Walsh visited Kesgrave High School. Picture: FAYE CUTTING

Kate Richardson-Walsh visited Kesgrave High School. Picture: FAYE CUTTING

"Be the difference" - that was an Olympian's inspiring message about overcoming adversity and being an LGBT woman in sport on a visit to a Suffolk school.

Hockey player Kate Richardson-Walsh visiting Kesgrave High School to give an inspirational talk to students. Picture: FAYE CUTTINGHockey player Kate Richardson-Walsh visiting Kesgrave High School to give an inspirational talk to students. Picture: FAYE CUTTING

Students were said to be "absolutely enraptured" by Kate Richardson-Walsh's message about she how overcame several hurdles to win 375 caps for England and Great Britain at hockey.

She and her wife Helen made history by becoming the first ever same-sex married couple to win an Olympic gold medal together, at Rio in 2016.

Kesgrave High School PHSE lead Faye Cutting invited Kate Richardson-Walsh to talk to year-11 students about "how to succeed and how to be resilient in the face of adversity" as they entered their GCSE year.

The athlete, who captained her country for 13 years and has been made an OBE for her services to sport, then went on a tour of the school and gave an additional talk to high-achieving students.

Hockey player Kate Richardson-Walsh visiting Kesgrave High School to give an inspirational talk to students. Picture: FAYE CUTTINGHockey player Kate Richardson-Walsh visiting Kesgrave High School to give an inspirational talk to students. Picture: FAYE CUTTING

Mrs Cutting described the Olympian's talks on Friday, September 20 as "utterly incredible", adding that they were "so humble, uplifting and inspiring".

"She was honestly one of the most inspiring speakers we've ever had," Mrs Cutting said.

"The over-arching message was about being true to yourself.

"She kept talking about how if you read for the moon, if you only get the stars that's okay because you tried really hard.

"One of the messages was 'be the difference, don't be afraid to go for it'.

"The kids were absolutely enraptured. They asked her all kinds of incredible questions. They were amazed when she passed round her medals.

"I was blown away. She was so down to earth and personable.

"That makes all the difference to kids. We can tell them as much as we want, but to hear it from someone who has had those successes then it is even better."

