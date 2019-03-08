'Kind and loving wife' found covered in blood after stabbing, inquest hears

The scene around Siloam Place Picture: ARCHANT

An inquest into a woman who was stabbed 28 times by her mentally ill husband before he killed himself has heard how police officers smashed down the door of the couple’s Waterfront flat before finding her on the kitchen floor.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The inquest into the deaths of a husband and wife near their home in Siloam Place has reached its final day at Suffolk Coronor's Court in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT The inquest into the deaths of a husband and wife near their home in Siloam Place has reached its final day at Suffolk Coronor's Court in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Katherine Kemp, 31, who worked at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, was discovered by officers in Siloam Place on August 6 after members of the public called 999 following the discovery of a man, later identified as 32-year-old Thomas Kemp, on the pavement of the street covered in blood.

During the final day of the inquest at Suffolk Coroner's court in Ipswich into the deaths of the couple, PC Christopher Moreton - one of the first officers on the scene - said he found a body “covered in blood”.

A curtain could be seen in an open window with blood on it.

After officers forced entry using a ram, PC Moreton moved into the kitchen of the flat to find Mrs Kemp with “multiple lacerations over her body”.

After being instructed to find scissors to assist paramedics with their care of Mrs Kemp, he open a kitchen draw to find a “seven to eight inch carving knife” that was covered in blood.

There was also a bloody “steak-style knife” on the floor of the flat.

The court heard how paramedics worked to resuscitate Mrs Kemp for 20 minutes before an air ambulance doctor decided to end their efforts. She was pronounced dead at the scene at 9.34am.

Medical staff also worked to save Mr Kemp's life on the street. However he was also pronounced dead.

The court also heard from Mrs Kemp's mother Heather Wortley, who described her daughter as “kind and loving with a sharp sense of humour”.

She said her daughter was “artistic, enjoying painting and at a later age, photography”.

She also said how the couple were “devoted to each other” but how her daughter was becoming “increasingly concerned” with Mr Kemp's mental health.

Last week the inquest heard how the couple were taken to hospital by police officers in the early hours of August 6 after Mrs Kemp called 999 saying that her husband was threatening to kill himself.

Despite visiting accident and emergency, the pair were sent home after mental health services decided that he was not high risk.

The court heard how triage nurse Maria Tabar said she assessed Mr Kemp as high risk when he was admitted and told the mental health crisis team, which is based elsewhere on the hospital site, in a phone call.

Mental health nurse Indardaye Ramroop-Dip, who answered the call, said she was not told Mr Kemp was high risk.

After looking at notes from previous mental health assessments, a decision was taken to discharge him as he was due to receive a call from his usual physiatrist.