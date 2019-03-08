Inquest into deaths of husband and wife at Ipswich waterfront set to start

The scene around Siloam Place, and inset, Thomas Kemp Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An inquest into the murder of an Ipswich woman and death of her husband near Ipswich Waterfront last summer is set to begin today.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The inquest into the deaths of a husband and wife near their home in Siloam Place is set to take place at Suffolk Coronor's Court in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT The inquest into the deaths of a husband and wife near their home in Siloam Place is set to take place at Suffolk Coronor's Court in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Katherine Kemp, 31, was murdered in Siloam Place on August 6. Her husband Thomas Kemp, 32, died at the scene and his death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

A joint inquest into their deaths will begin this morning, April 10, at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich. It is expected to take between four and eight days and will not be heard by a jury.

Last summer, police said the death of Mrs Kemp, who worked as a sales systems administrator at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, was being treated as murder.

Police were called to their address just before 9am on the day in question after reports that a man had fallen from a window.

The scene around Siloam Place Picture: ARCHANT The scene around Siloam Place Picture: ARCHANT

Officers found Thomas Kemp, who worked as a course administrator at the University of Suffolk, shortly afterwards. They then forced entry to their flat to find Katherine Kemp on the floor.

Despite attempts to revive them both, they were pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Kemp’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Katherine Kemp had died from multiple stab wounds. She also had defensive wounds on her hands.

Her husband was also determined to have died as a result of multiple stab wounds.