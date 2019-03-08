Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 1°C

Five-day forecast

E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Inquest into deaths of husband and wife at Ipswich waterfront set to start

PUBLISHED: 07:53 10 April 2019 | UPDATED: 07:53 10 April 2019

The scene around Siloam Place, and inset, Thomas Kemp Picture: ARCHANT

The scene around Siloam Place, and inset, Thomas Kemp Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

An inquest into the murder of an Ipswich woman and death of her husband near Ipswich Waterfront last summer is set to begin today.

The inquest into the deaths of a husband and wife near their home in Siloam Place is set to take place at Suffolk Coronor's Court in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANTThe inquest into the deaths of a husband and wife near their home in Siloam Place is set to take place at Suffolk Coronor's Court in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Katherine Kemp, 31, was murdered in Siloam Place on August 6. Her husband Thomas Kemp, 32, died at the scene and his death is not being treated as suspicious by police.

A joint inquest into their deaths will begin this morning, April 10, at Suffolk Coroner’s Court in Ipswich. It is expected to take between four and eight days and will not be heard by a jury.

Last summer, police said the death of Mrs Kemp, who worked as a sales systems administrator at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, was being treated as murder.

Police were called to their address just before 9am on the day in question after reports that a man had fallen from a window.

The scene around Siloam Place Picture: ARCHANT The scene around Siloam Place Picture: ARCHANT

Officers found Thomas Kemp, who worked as a course administrator at the University of Suffolk, shortly afterwards. They then forced entry to their flat to find Katherine Kemp on the floor.

Despite attempts to revive them both, they were pronounced dead at the scene. Mr Kemp’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

A post-mortem examination concluded that Katherine Kemp had died from multiple stab wounds. She also had defensive wounds on her hands.

Her husband was also determined to have died as a result of multiple stab wounds.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Two vehicle collision leaves busy Ipswich junction blocked

Crash opposite the Willis Building in Ipswich involving two cars. Picture: SUZANNE DAY

Dog bites two girls aged five and six in Ipswich park

Two small children were rescued by their father after an Alsatian dog bit them in Bourne Park, Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘Inappropriate’ horror trailer shown before Peppa Pig film at Ipswich cinema

A horror film trailer was shown at the start of a Peppa Pig film at Empire Cinema in the Ipswich Buttermarket at the weekend Picture: ENTERTAINMENT ONE

Debenhams likely to go into administration by end of the week

Debenhams on Westgate Street, Ipswich. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Six fire engines tackle blaze at old Fisons factory

Fire at derelict property near to the old Fisons building. Picture: Rachel Edge

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Inquest into deaths of husband and wife at Ipswich waterfront set to start

The scene around Siloam Place, and inset, Thomas Kemp Picture: ARCHANT

Town’s black youth feel ‘under siege’ and risk being left behind

Imani Sorhaindo has raised concerns about the challenges facing young black men Picture: REALISE FUTURES

Rooftop egg-thrower’s actions aggravated by struggle to quit smoking

Polcie were at the scene of the incident in Greenfinch Avenue, Ipswich, for more than three hours Picture: ARCHANT

Finalists revealed for  the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019

Who will the winners be in the Eat Suffolk Food and Drink Awards 2019? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Who will win Felixstowe’s tourism award this year?

Felixstowe's traders have high hopes for this year's tourist season Picture: GREGG BROWN
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists