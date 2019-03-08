Community rallies behind family who lost teen in crash

Friends and family of Keaton Whelan gathered in Bourne Park to remember the 19-year-old Picture: THE WHELAN FAMILY Archant

A family friend of 19-year-old Keaton Whelan who was killed in a car accident, has launched a fundraising page to help cover the costs of his funeral.

Keaton Whelan from Newnham Court in Ipswich, died following a collision between his car and a lorry in Burstall on Monday, June 10.

Police and ambulance services were called to reports that a Peugeot 206 had been involved in a crash, and despite the efforts of paramedics, Keaton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lynn Marden, whose son Levi was a close friend of twin brothers Keaton Whelan and Samuel Whelan who all attended Stoke High School, decided to organise the fundraiser to ensure that the 19-year-old gets the best send off.

Lynn said: "Keaton and Sam are lovely boys and an absolute credit to their mother Lorri, so this was the least I could do for the family at such a horrible time.

"Keaton was a lovely and polite boy whenever he came round for dinner, and he was loved by many individuals."

The 47-year-old posted the fundraiser on Friday, June 14 and so far £1,131 has been raised by 48 people.

Tributes have since been pouring in on social media for the 19-year-old, with hundreds of friends and family gathering to say goodbye to Keaton by letting off balloons in Bourne Park.

One person shared on Facebook: "RIP to a big softie. Love, hugs and thoughts to your family."

Keaton was the third person to die on Suffolk's roads in just four days, after a motorcyclist and pedestrian were involved in fatal collisions in Ipswich and Barton Mills.

All of the donations received by the fundraising page will be given to the Whelan family in order to help pay for the expenses of the funeral and Keaton's send off.

The gofundme page has a goal of £2,000, but Lynn hopes that the community will come together to exceed this expectation.

Speaking of the fundraiser, the 47-year-old added: "Keaton was so loving, bubbly and just a great person to be around. This is why we believe that we will be able to reach this goal to ensure that he is able to get the absolute best send off that he deserves.

"We are very grateful for any donations, no matter how big or small."

To donate to Keaton's fundraiser please click here.