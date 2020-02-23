E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Man fights for life after attack outside Ipswich takeaway

PUBLISHED: 10:43 23 February 2020 | UPDATED: 10:43 23 February 2020

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

A man in his 40s is fighting for life in hospital after being attacked outside an Ipswich takeaway in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The assault took place shortly after midnight near the centre of Ipswich - outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street.

Police officers arrived to find a man laying badly injured on the ground.

He was taken to hospital, where he remains, with life-threatening injuries.

Two men and a teenage boy have been arrested on suspicion of assault and are currently being questioned at police headquarters.

A spokesman for the force said an additional police presence would be in place in the area for the day.

They added: "Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was seriously assaulted in Ipswich.

"Officers were called at 12.15am, today, Sunday February, 23, following reports that a man in his 40s had been assaulted outside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street.

"Police were on the scene very quickly and found a man lying on the ground.

"He was taken to hospital by an ambulance after he sustained serious and life-threatening injuries.

"A cordon was temporarily put in place while initial enquiries were carried out.

"Three males have been arrested in relation to this incident, on suspicion of assault, and are currently being detained at Martlesham police investigation centre. They are aged between 16 and 36.

"Police are appealing for witnesses who may have been in St Matthews Street area between 12.10am and 12.25am.

"There will be additional police presence in the area during today to provide reassurance to members of the public."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or saw a group of males in the area shortly prior to, or after the incident in the area, should contact Suffolk police, quoting CAD reference 8 of today, February 23.

