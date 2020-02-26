E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Teenage trio charged with murder of man outside Ipswich takeaway

PUBLISHED: 22:55 26 February 2020 | UPDATED: 22:55 26 February 2020

Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Archant

Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a 45-year-old man died following a late-night incident in Ipswich town centre.

Richard Day died on Monday in hospital after being found outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street at around 12.15am on Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

Three boys, all aged 16, were arrested in connection with the incident before being released, but were subsequently rearrested on Tuesday.

They have now all been charged with murder and will appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Two further males, aged 27 and 36, have also been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The pair were released on bail and will return to police on Friday, March 20.

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

Two Suffolk patients await test results for suspected coronavirus – but NO positive cases in county so far

A person is being tested for coronavirus after walking into a GP surgery in Suffolk. Picture: Muzzafar Kasim/Malaysia's Ministry of Health via AP

Three arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following Ipswich street attack

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Plans afoot to fill Toys R Us in Copdock and Stowmarket Bosch factory

Toys R Us is one of the sites Babergh and Mid Suffolk Councils are looking to find a new use for. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich street attack victim named as Richard Day – friends pay tribute to ‘kind soul’

The attack happened outside Kebapizza in St Matthew's Street, Ipswich where flowers have now been put up. Picture: Archant

Suspected coronavirus case temporarily closes GP surgery

The Rowhedge GP surgery has been closed due to a suspected case of coronavirus. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Man reportedly rescued from Ipswich Waterfront by members of the public

Police and ambulances were seen treating an individual on Ipswich Waterfront Picture: INGLETON WOOD

Amazon building huge delivery centre at sugar beet site near Ipswich

Amazon is coming to the Eastern Gateway Enterprise Park at Sproughton. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Police respond to community fears after Ipswich murder

A floral tribute ouside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT

Insurance giant to close Ipswich office axing 300 jobs

The Direct Line office in Ipswich will shut in 2022, taking with it 300 jobs. Picture: ARCHANT

Teenage trio charged with murder of man outside Ipswich takeaway

Kebapizza in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24