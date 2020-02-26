Teenage trio charged with murder of man outside Ipswich takeaway

Three teenagers have been charged with murder after a 45-year-old man died following a late-night incident in Ipswich town centre.

Richard Day died on Monday in hospital after being found outside Kebapizza in St Matthews Street at around 12.15am on Sunday.

Three boys, all aged 16, were arrested in connection with the incident before being released, but were subsequently rearrested on Tuesday.

They have now all been charged with murder and will appear at Ipswich Magistrates' Court on Thursday.

Two further males, aged 27 and 36, have also been arrested on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm.

The pair were released on bail and will return to police on Friday, March 20.