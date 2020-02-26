Police respond to community fears after Ipswich murder

A floral tribute ouside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street, Ipswich Picture: ARCHANT Archant

Three 16-year-old boys were arrested on suspicion of murder after a 45-year-old man, named locally as Richard Day, died in hospital as a result of injuries sustained outside Kebapizza, in St Matthews Street.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Officers were called at 12.15am on Sunday and arrived at the scene to find a man laying injured on the ground. He was taken to hospital in a critical condition but died on Monday.

Two men, aged 36 and 27, were arrested on Sunday on suspicion of assault causing grievous bodily harm. They were released on bail to return to police on March 20.

Police said they are not looking to trace any further suspects, but will be drafting in officers to provide reassurance to the public.

Additional officers will be taken from existing resources in the Ipswich area and from the rest of the county, according to Superintendent Kerry Cutler, who said a large number had already been involved in the investigation, adding: "It was important for us to quickly identify and arrest those suspected of being involved.

"The loss of anyone's life is a serious tragedy.

"As someone of a similar age [to the victim], it's hard not to put myself in his shoes and think I could have been walking there at that time, so I understand the community's concerns.

"It's important to remember that Suffolk remains a safe place to live and work, but we understand an incident like this can cause fear.

"We know people will feel concerned and that's why we're bringing in officers from across the county to conduct additional patrols on Friday and Saturday.

"We have a finite number of resources, so some will be working additional hours or will have had to cancel leave.

"They will be briefed by an inspector and sergeant, and put out to maintain visibility.

"A police pod will be in the town centre during the day, so that shoppers can discuss any concerns with officers, who will also be visiting businesses and speaking to community groups.

"A raft of work is going on daily - and in response to what happened."

Supt Cutler said there was no intelligence to suggest a need to use section 60 powers to stop and search anyone in a defined area during a specific time period.

She said a "huge amount" of long-term work was being conducted to keep Ipswich safe from crime.

A 'night-time economy' team, comprising police, ambulance staff, council officers and volunteers, regularly conducts targeted engagement with people in Ipswich town centre.

A youth engagement team works to steer young people away from crime and violence, while a Police Designing Out Crime Officer is in place to promote solutions for the layout of the physical environment of communities to ensure new development contributes to reducing crime.

In the short term, police have increased safer neighbourhood team and response officer patrols in areas of particular public concern.

For the last three weeks, an extra sergeant and six officers have been tasked with tackling acquisitive crime and antisocial behaviour in the town centre and surrounding wards.