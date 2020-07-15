E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

PUBLISHED: 16:30 15 July 2020

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

Ipswich council’s property investment company paid out a seven-figure sum for the former Toys R Us store on the Interchange Retail Park at Copdock Mill to prevent it from falling into the hands of Marks and Spencer, we can reveal today.

There were renewed fears that the retail giant could make a fresh attempt to buy the store after its attempts to purchase it fell down last year because of a covenant on the land which prevents a food store opening in competition with Tesco.

Marks and Spencer are understood to be looking for a site in west Ipswich for a new food store like that at Martlesham Heath – and there are fears that could be the death-knell for the company’s store in Ipswich town centre.

Last year they made enquiries but did not follow them through because of the covenant. However officials at the borough were worried that they were planning another bid with an offer to buy-out the covenant from Tesco. Because the retail park is outside the borough, the final planning decision on any change there would be decided by Babergh councillors, not those from Ipswich.

Therefore Ipswich Borough Assets (IBA) which is owned by the council bought the former Toys R Us building and is now looking for a new use that will not be in conflict with town centre retailers.

You may also want to watch:

MORE: Ipswich Borough Assets buys Toys R Us

Ironically IBA already has Marks and Spencer as a tenant – it owns Beardmore Park at Martlesham Heath – and its main purpose remains providing the council with investment income to supplement council tax and business rates.

The chief executive of Ipswich Central welcomed the news that IBA had bought the Toys R Us site. Paul Clement said: “It does look as if this is a deal that is putting the interests of the town centre first and that has to be good news for businesses operating here.”

Talks have already begun between IBA and potential tenants for the site – and it is expected that the existing building may be split into smaller units rather than having one huge retail warehouse on the site.

That could open the way for some retail alongside other uses – a health and fitness centre has been suggested – but there would be conditions attached to ensure that no new uses threatened the viability of town centre businesses.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Hundreds’ of police call outs to Ipswich care facility, with neighbours ‘abused’

Police have been called to the Stella Maris care facility, run by Swanton Care, hundreds of times since it opened in 2018. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

WATCH: Fallen tree bough blocks road in Ipswich

The tree at the junction of Fletcher Road and Lely Road fell over in the early hours of July 15 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

Toys R Us sold to council property firm – what’s next for Ipswich landmark?

Colin Kreidewolf outside former Toys R Us site Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

UNISON warns that shutting tourist centre means Ipswich is closed

The Tourist Information Centre in St Stephen's Church will not reopen after the lockdown. Picture: JOHN NORMAN

See inside derelict Listed building as plans to open up Waterfront entrance are revealed

Ipswich Borough Council has announced plans to make alterations to the interior and exterior of 4 College Street. Picture CHARLOTTE BOND

‘Hundreds’ of police call outs to Ipswich care facility, with neighbours ‘abused’

Police have been called to the Stella Maris care facility, run by Swanton Care, hundreds of times since it opened in 2018. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

WATCH: Fallen tree bough blocks road in Ipswich

The tree at the junction of Fletcher Road and Lely Road fell over in the early hours of July 15 Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Council firm bought Toys R Us to save town centre M&S in Ipswich

The former Toys R Us building has been bought by Ipswich Borough Assets. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New bid by Tesco to move into former Jack Wills in central Ipswich

Tesco is hoping to move into the former Jack Wills store. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ipswich woman named as A140 crash victim

Katerina Kostadinova Kostadinova, from Ipswich, died at the scene of the crash Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Ipswich being turned into ‘cycle-friendly’ town as Suffolk hopes for a further £1.3m

New cycle barriers have been placed around Ipswich. Head of Transport Strategy Graeme Mateer and Cabinet Member Paul West in Milner Street. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

‘He didn’t deserve this’ – Ipswich roofer, 66, dies after becoming fourth family member to have cancer

Nigel French with his neice Krystle Santos. Picture: FRENCH FAMILY