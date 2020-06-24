E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Ipswich man, 21, to face trial over rape allegation

24 June, 2020 - 05:30
Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old man has denied raping a woman in Ipswich three years ago.

Keiffer Sewell appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Sewell, Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to one charge of rape.

He is accused of raping a woman over the age of 16 in Ipswich in 2017.

Sewell spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and nationally, to deny the charge and confirm he understood directions for a trial to take place later in the year.

He first appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on May 26 this year, when the case was committed to be dealt with at the crown court.

Judge Rupert Overbury ordered that Sewell’s trial be added to a two-week ‘warned list’ to begin at any point during the fortnight beginning October 12.

The trial is expected to last two to three days.

Sewell was released on conditional bail until a further case management hearing on October 1.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire breaks out at docks - causing fears of explosion

Firefighters have rushed to Felixstowe Docks, where a freight train container is on fire. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Driver told his 28-year-old Volvo can no longer be used as a taxi

John Winlow with his 28-year-old Volvo - which Ipswich Borough Council says is too old to be used as a taxi. Picture: JOHN WINLOW

Fears over camping equipment chain Go Outdoors

The Go Outdoor store in Anglian Retail Park, Ipswich Picture: GOOGLEMAPS

Man jailed for attacking student and stealing £4k watch at waterfront bar

Joshua Ashton was jailed for three years for robbery Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Mapped: The neighbourhoods with the highest and lowest number of coronavirus deaths

The number of coronavirus deaths in Suffolk neighbourhoods have been revealed. Some members of the public are choosing to wear masks during the pandemic Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Fire breaks out at docks - causing fears of explosion

Firefighters have rushed to Felixstowe Docks, where a freight train container is on fire. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Ipswich man, 21, to face trial over rape allegation

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

‘More young players could be involved... supporters can relate to that’ - Lambert on the future

Paul Lambert can see more young players given a chance at Ipswich Town. Picture: PAGEPIX LTD

Ipswich MP and council unite in bid to axe move of orthopaedic surgery out of town

Ipswich MP Tom Hunt and Ipswich Borough Council leader David Ellesmere have written a joint letter to the CCG calling for a rethink of orthopaedic surgery plans. Picture: HOUSE OF COMMONS

Beauty industry ‘in the dark’ as hairdressers prepare to reopen

Abi Cutter, owner of Lipstick & Locks on North Street in Sudbury, said: 'Im very excited that we now have the go ahead to reopen.' Picture: GEMMA JARVIS

Did you go to Orwell High School? Here’s a trip down memory lane

Orwell High School pupils pictured in 1980. Picture: ARCHANT LIBRARY