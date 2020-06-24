Ipswich man, 21, to face trial over rape allegation

Ipswich Crown Court Picture: ARCHANT

A 21-year-old man has denied raping a woman in Ipswich three years ago.

Keiffer Sewell appeared at Ipswich Crown Court on Tuesday.

Sewell, Hadleigh Road, Ipswich, pleaded not guilty to one charge of rape.

He is accused of raping a woman over the age of 16 in Ipswich in 2017.

Sewell spoke to confirm his name, date of birth and nationally, to deny the charge and confirm he understood directions for a trial to take place later in the year.

He first appeared at Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on May 26 this year, when the case was committed to be dealt with at the crown court.

Judge Rupert Overbury ordered that Sewell’s trial be added to a two-week ‘warned list’ to begin at any point during the fortnight beginning October 12.

The trial is expected to last two to three days.

Sewell was released on conditional bail until a further case management hearing on October 1.