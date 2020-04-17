E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

5 ways teenagers can take care of their mental health during extended lockdown

17 April, 2020 - 19:01
Kelley Osman, wellbeing coordinator at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Kelley Osman, wellbeing coordinator at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Archant

Copleston High School wellbeing consultant Kelley Osman gives her advice on how young people can stay emotionally well during the coronavirus crisis.

The lockdown, while necessary, is a challenging time for many people. Picture: Time to change/Newscast OnlineThe lockdown, while necessary, is a challenging time for many people. Picture: Time to change/Newscast Online

With the UK-wide coronavirus lockdown extended for at least another three weeks to prevent the spread of the disease, all of us are facing a situation we’ve never encountered before.

Tough restrictions are necessary to protect people from Covid-19, which mean people are not able to go outside - unless for very limited reasons - and are unable to visit friends and loved ones.

In such a challenging situation where so many people are self-isolating, it is no wonder many of us will feel increased stress and anxiety.

And teenagers are perhaps under even greater pressure, as they are unable to see their school friends and their daily routines of lessons have been disrupted - not to mention worries about GCSE and A-level results, after this year’s exams were cancelled.

Copleston High School, in Ipswich, is one of many schools that has tried to guide young people through an unsettling and challenging period.

Its wellbeing consultant, Kelley Osman, recently wrote to all 1,800 of the school’s students, urging them to “establish and maintain your routines as much as possible” during the crisis.

The qualified mental health nurse says waking up and going to sleep as normal, as well as eating at regular times, will “help with your emotional help and keep necessary structure to your day”.

Although she encourages young people to “allow time to listen to your worry thoughts”, she encourages them to “be mindful of ‘moving on’” and says: “Try not to talk about the coronavirus all the time.”

Here are her five tips to help teenagers stay emotionally well during the coronavirus crisis:

■ Connect

Miss Osman says maintaining healthy relationships, despite the restrictions, is important for mental wellbeing

“Think about how you can stay in touch with friends and family while you are at home – by phone, messaging, video calls or online – whether it’s people you usually see often or reconnecting with old friends or neighbours,” she said.

You may also want to watch:

“Seeing each other’s faces is important, so remain connected as much as you can.”

■ Be active

Exercise helps to reduce stress, improve sleep, manage weight and reduce blood pressure.

The government restrictions mean people are only allowed one form of outdoor exercise a day - be it a run, cycle or walk.

However Miss Osman has pointed to several online workouts that people can do at home, such as the NHS’ 10min shake-up games and five-minute morning wake-up routine.

■ Give

Volunteering to deliver care packages in the community and other activities to help those isolated during the coronavirus crisis can be “incredibly rewarding and creates connections with the people around you”, said Miss Osman.

She urged people to remember the maintain a social distance of at least two metres if they are leaving the house, but urged people to think about the “importance of kindness on your mindset”.

■ Keep learning

“Learning new things is enjoyable, increases our confidence and is good for our mental wellbeing,” said Miss Osman.

■ Take notice

“Bringing nature into your everyday life can benefit both your mental and physical wellbeing,” said Miss Osman.

“It can improve your mood, reduce feelings of stress or anger and make you feel more relaxed.”

Although the lockdown restricts people going outside, Miss Osman said spending time in a garden - if you have one - or even letting in fresh air by having the windows open can help.

■ Need help? Call The Samaritans on 116 123.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting The Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Topic Tags:

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Most Read

New coronavirus testing facility for non NHS key workers expected to open in Ipswich

A new coronavirus drive through testing facility has been created at the London Road Park and Ride car park near the Copdock Interchange in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Ed Sheeran donates money to build new Ipswich Hospital children’s ward

Ed Sheeran has donated money to Ipswich Hospital to build the new chidlren's ward. Pictures: Zakary Walters

Days Gone By: Hooray for Hollywood! Were you a regular at iconic Ipswich nightspot?

Party time at Hollywood night club, Ipswich, in 1989.

Eight care homes tackling coronavirus outbreaks as four deaths confirmed

Eight Suffolk care homes are understood to be tackling coronavirus outbreaks Picture: (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)

Driver of BMW in critical condition after A14 crash

The crash happened in the early hours of April 10 on the A14, close to junction 52 at Claydon Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Son pays tribute to Ipswich war veteran and ‘perfect father’ who died of coronavirus

Charles 'Sonny' Wright with his medal, which he was awarded by the Norwegian government. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

5 ways teenagers can take care of their mental health during extended lockdown

Kelley Osman, wellbeing coordinator at Copleston High School in Ipswich. Picture: ANDREW PAPWORTH

Fire rips through derelict house near Chantry Park

The house fire in Hadleigh Road Ipswich required six crews to tackle the flames. Picture: TONY LYDON

New archive to capture life under lockdown in Suffolk – and your stories are needed

The 'life in lockdown' archive project run by Suffolk Archives will be stored at The Hold in Ipswich for future generations to learn from. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Multi-million pound A14 business park moves step forwards

The Gateway 14 business park will be located next to the A14 at junction 50, Stowmarket. Picture: SEALAND AERIAL
Drive 24