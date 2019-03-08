Concerns over missing Ipswich man

Kenneth Walsworth, from Ipswich, has been missing since Tuesday, March 26. Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY Archant

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 66-year-old man from Ipswich who has been missing for six days.

Kenneth Walsworth has not been seen since Tuesday March 26 and was reported missing to police on Saturday.

Initial police enquiries have failed to locate Mr Walsworth and officers are concerned for his welfare.

He is described as white, 5ft 5in tall, of medium build, with short grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a grey puffa coat, and may be carrying a large black holdall.

Anyone who believes they have seen Mr Walsworth, or who has any information about his whereabouts, is asked to contact police in Ipswich on 101.