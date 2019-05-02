All you need to know about popular annual Kesgrave 5k Fun Run

The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run will return on Sunday, May 6. Pictured is a previous event. Picture: ANDY ABBOTT Archant

One of Kesgrave’s biggest community events is set to make a welcome return at the weekend - here’s everything you need to know about the popular annual event.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run will return on Sunday, May 6. Pictured is a previous event. Picture: GREGG BROWN The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run will return on Sunday, May 6. Pictured is a previous event. Picture: GREGG BROWN

What is it?

The annual Kesgrave 5k, organised by Bell Inn landlady Debbie McCallum, is a community fun run around Grange Farm in the small Suffolk town near Ipswich.

Last year approximately 400 people took part, with more people expected to put their best foot forward this year - making it one of Kesgrave's biggest community events of the year.

Fancy dress runners can also take part in the event, meaning that you may see the likes of Superman and Peppa Pig pounding the streets of Kesgrave.

The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run will return on Sunday, May 6. Pictured is a previous event. Picture: SU ANDERSON The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run will return on Sunday, May 6. Pictured is a previous event. Picture: SU ANDERSON

When is it happening?

The event takes place on Sunday, May 5.

Registration is open from 9am on the day ready for the starting gun at 11am.

The first runners are set to cross the finish line around 20mins later, the child runners expected to finish around 12.15pm.

The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run will return on Sunday, May 6. Pictured is a previous event. Picture: CHLOE BARRY The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run will return on Sunday, May 6. Pictured is a previous event. Picture: CHLOE BARRY

Why is it held?

The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run raises money for Ipswich's St Elizabeth Hospice in memory of Kate Moyes, a popular BT worker who died in August 2005 from an aggressive form of cancer.

You may also want to watch:

Kate's determined spirit even at the very end of her life still inspires many people to this day and Mrs McCallum said: “You never forget someone who you know.”

The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run will return on Sunday, May 6. Pictured is a previous event. Picture: CHLOE BARRY The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run will return on Sunday, May 6. Pictured is a previous event. Picture: CHLOE BARRY

Who is taking part?

The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run prides itself on being open to people of all ages and is particularly popular with families, as parents often run with their children.

Mrs McCallum, who herself will dress as Mary Poppins for the event, said: “I grew up at a time when community was everything. Back then you helped each other and that was how you survived.

“It is quite important for me to see things like this. When you see families out there running with their children, it makes you quite emotional.

“Sometimes families are so busy on their phones and tablets, to see them running together and having fun is great.”

What is the route?

The route around Grange Farm goes along Bell Lane, The Long Strops, Curtis Way and Ropes Drive.

A map is available on the Kesgrave 5k Fun Run website.

How do I take part?

People can enter on the day from 9am to 10.45am.

Alternatively people can register in advance at the Bell Inn.

Entry is £5 for adults and £1 for children.