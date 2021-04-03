News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Kesgrave 5K Fun Run to celebrate Suffolk's key workers this summer

Author Picture Icon

Oliver Sullivan

Published: 1:26 PM April 3, 2021   
The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run is set to return to the town in August

The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run is set to return to the town in August - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Kesgrave's annual 5k fun run is set to return this year – with runners encouraged to dress up in honour of Suffolk's key workers.

The yearly fun run, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice and the Kate Moyes Memorial Fund, sees hundreds take to the town's streets in fancy dress – winding their way through the Long Strops and Grange Farm estate.

Kesgrave's own Banana Man was one of the participants in 2019

Kesgrave's own Banana Man was one of the participants in 2019 - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

While whacky fancy dress is still encouraged for this year, organisers Debbie McCallum and Stuart Moyes are calling on participants to dress up as the everyday superheroes who have shone during the pandemic.

For Mrs McCallum, landlady of The Bell pub, that could include doctors and nurses from the NHS – but also refuse collectors or delivery drivers.

Organiser Debbie McCallum at the event in 2019

Organiser Debbie McCallum at the event in 2019 - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Mrs McCallum said: "We really wanted a theme this year – a superhero theme – not just to make it more fun, but as a way to say thank you to everybody.

"That superhero could be anybody - it could be the person you see every week who empties your dustbin. We want to look at the big picture of all those people who have never stopped working and haven't been properly thanked.

"The pandemic has really brought communities closer together and it's all of our jobs to ensure we don't lose that."

Runner Malcolm Gleed enjoying his medal after completing the Kesgrave 5k Fun Run in 2019

Runner Malcolm Gleed enjoying his medal after completing the Kesgrave 5k Fun Run in 2019 - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Most Read

  1. 1 Man dies after crash on A14 near Coddenham
  2. 2 Ipswich barber hoping to make it third time lucky with dream shop
  3. 3 Four Suffolk coronavirus vaccination centres to close from June
  1. 4 A14 re-opens after 'tragic' collision
  2. 5 Lidl reveals 'multi-million pound' plans for new Ipswich store
  3. 6 Police close A14 after 'serious' accident
  4. 7 Ipswich man accused of sexually assaulting toddler in street
  5. 8 Meet the lockdown babies born in March
  6. 9 Suffolk-shot Haunted Hotel film gets prime slot on Amazon from tonight
  7. 10 Teenager dies after fall from Ipswich bridge

The east Suffolk town is no stranger to superheroes, with comic book favourites Spider-Man and Wonder Woman among those seen running around since the beginning of the pandemic.

The event would normally take place in May, although organisers hope the event will be able to go ahead in August, with a date pencilled in for Sunday, August 8.

Spider-Man and his fellow superheroes have returned to Kesgrave Picture: CONTRIBUTED

Spider-Man is one of the superheroes spotted across Kesgrave since the first lockdown - Credit: Archant

Mrs McCallum said people should book their place now to avoid disappointment. 

She said: "We are really looking forward to it.

"I think we are going to see a huge amount of support on the streets of Kesgrave, rain or shine.

"Use this as an excuse to dress up and have fun to raise money for an incredible cause. I can't wait to see the ideas people come up with."

Entry is priced at £5 for adults and £1 for children under 16, with families encouraged to get involved.

Applications can be made on the event's website.

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Spring Road Ipswich

Man being treated for serious injuries at scene of Ipswich incident

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Work to prevent the Orwell Bridge closing in high winds could be delayed until the spring. Picture: PAUL GEATER

Person in hospital after 7ft fall at Orwell Country Park

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Paul Thody reunited with the people that helped save his life after he suffered a heart attack in Ma

Heroic strangers deliver CPR in street and save Felixstowe man's life

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Colin Hill, of Cambridge Road in Felixstowe, has been fined nearly £2,000 for a fly-tipping offence in Ipswich.

Man fined nearly £2k for fly-tipping over a tonne of waste in Ipswich

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus