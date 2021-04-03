Kesgrave 5K Fun Run to celebrate Suffolk's key workers this summer

Published: 1:26 PM April 3, 2021

The Kesgrave 5k Fun Run is set to return to the town in August - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Kesgrave's annual 5k fun run is set to return this year – with runners encouraged to dress up in honour of Suffolk's key workers.

The yearly fun run, in aid of St Elizabeth Hospice and the Kate Moyes Memorial Fund, sees hundreds take to the town's streets in fancy dress – winding their way through the Long Strops and Grange Farm estate.

Kesgrave's own Banana Man was one of the participants in 2019 - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

While whacky fancy dress is still encouraged for this year, organisers Debbie McCallum and Stuart Moyes are calling on participants to dress up as the everyday superheroes who have shone during the pandemic.

For Mrs McCallum, landlady of The Bell pub, that could include doctors and nurses from the NHS – but also refuse collectors or delivery drivers.

Organiser Debbie McCallum at the event in 2019 - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

Mrs McCallum said: "We really wanted a theme this year – a superhero theme – not just to make it more fun, but as a way to say thank you to everybody.

"That superhero could be anybody - it could be the person you see every week who empties your dustbin. We want to look at the big picture of all those people who have never stopped working and haven't been properly thanked.

"The pandemic has really brought communities closer together and it's all of our jobs to ensure we don't lose that."

Runner Malcolm Gleed enjoying his medal after completing the Kesgrave 5k Fun Run in 2019 - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

The east Suffolk town is no stranger to superheroes, with comic book favourites Spider-Man and Wonder Woman among those seen running around since the beginning of the pandemic.

The event would normally take place in May, although organisers hope the event will be able to go ahead in August, with a date pencilled in for Sunday, August 8.

Spider-Man is one of the superheroes spotted across Kesgrave since the first lockdown - Credit: Archant

Mrs McCallum said people should book their place now to avoid disappointment.

She said: "We are really looking forward to it.

"I think we are going to see a huge amount of support on the streets of Kesgrave, rain or shine.

"Use this as an excuse to dress up and have fun to raise money for an incredible cause. I can't wait to see the ideas people come up with."

Entry is priced at £5 for adults and £1 for children under 16, with families encouraged to get involved.

Applications can be made on the event's website.