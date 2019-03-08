Partly Cloudy

Can you spot yourself at the Kesgrave Fun Run?

PUBLISHED: 13:41 05 May 2019 | UPDATED: 13:41 05 May 2019

Runner Malcolm Gleed enjoying his medal after completing the Kesgrave 5k Fun Run. Pictures: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Runner Malcolm Gleed enjoying his medal after completing the Kesgrave 5k Fun Run. Pictures: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Archant

Take a look at our gallery from Sunday’s Kesgrave Fun Run and see if you can find yourself in the pack.

Kesgrave's own Banana Man enjoyed the race with his friends and family. Pictures: OLIVER SULLIVANKesgrave's own Banana Man enjoyed the race with his friends and family. Pictures: OLIVER SULLIVAN

More than 480 runners took part in the run this year, which sees runners from across the county tackle a 5k course through Kesgrave and Grange Farm before enjoying a party in The Bell Inn pub.

Organised by Bell Inn landlady and East Suffolk councillor Debbie McCallum, the event commemorates the death of Kate Moyes, a popular BT worker who died in 2005 from an aggressive form of cancer.

It also raises money for Ipswich's St Elizabeth Hospice.

14-week-old Boris the British Bulldog greeted runners as they crossed the finish line of the Kesgrave 5k Fun Run. Pictures: OLIVER SULLIVAN14-week-old Boris the British Bulldog greeted runners as they crossed the finish line of the Kesgrave 5k Fun Run. Pictures: OLIVER SULLIVAN

Speaking at the event, Mrs McCallum said: “It is a fantastic event and lots of fun.

“This year we had 487 runners and next year we know we can do better, we want to hit the 500 mark.”

Ipswich Jaffa runner Ollie Watson finished first in this year's event, but had to battle hard against the likes of Banana Man to claim his spot in the glory books.

