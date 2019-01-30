Mapped: Where children have been approached by silver car driver

Police have appealed for information following five reports of children being approached within a three-mile area of Ipswich Archant

Police have confirmed that officers will be conducting additional patrols an area of Ipswich where five schoolchildren reported being approached by a man in a silver car.

A map shows the five locations in which children aged 11 and 12 were approached between January 7 and Monday this week.

An 11-year-old schoolgirl walking home from school in Fenton’s Way, Kesgrave, was spoken to by a man claiming to be a taxi driver on Monday afternoon.

The man said he was sent by her mother, and the girl managed to run away to safety. He was dressed all in black, aged around 40, with a hooded top and hat and wore black gloves.

It was the fifth report of its kind this month. The first incident happened on January 7, when an 11-year-old boy was approached in Digby Road by a male driver, who asked if he wanted a lift home.

The boy walked off and the man drove away. The car was light blue or grey, and possibly a taxi. The driver was white, and had slight stubble on his face.

On January 10, a 12-year-old girl was approached on her way home from school at the bus stop in Woodbridge Road East, near the lane from Digby Road. Again, the girl described seeing a man in a silver car pulling up beside her – claiming her mother had arranged for a taxi to take her home. She also managed to run away.

Another 12-year-old girl was walking alone at the top of Bull Road and Celestion Drive on January 21, when a driver in a silver car – which she described as a taxi – approached her and said hello. The man was described as white, in his late 60s or early 70s, with a white short beard. He was wearing a navy blue cap, and had a flushed appearance.

The fourth incident was reported on January 22, at around 7.40am, when an 11-year-old girl was approached in Foxhall Road.

Inspector Sally Henderson said: “We understand the nature of these reports will cause concern in the local community.

“However, I would like to reassure local residents by confirming that officers will be conducting additional patrols in the area.”

If you have any information, call police on 101.