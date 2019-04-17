Partly Cloudy

Hundreds of bikers to attend annual St George's Day bike show

17 April, 2019 - 07:35
Last year's St Georges Day Charity Bike Show at the Bell Inn in Kesgrave. Picture: CHARLOTTE FISHER

Last year's St Georges Day Charity Bike Show at the Bell Inn in Kesgrave. Picture: CHARLOTTE FISHER

CHARLOTTE FISHER

Hundreds of bikers will descend on Kesgrave’s The Bell Inn on Saturday for the pub’s annual St George’s Day bike show.

Saturday's event will be the 12th annual bike show at The Bell Inn Picture: CHARLOTTE FISHERSaturday's event will be the 12th annual bike show at The Bell Inn Picture: CHARLOTTE FISHER

The event kicks off at 12pm on Saturday, April 20 at the pub in Main Road and continues until 6pm.

This year's event is being organised by the Royal British Legion Riders Branch and will include live music, hot food, refreshments raffles and more.

Sue Jones, who is organising the event alongside Debbie McCallum at The Bell, said: “There will be several hundred bikes coming on the day.

“I have been rushing about getting the last of the raffle prizes.

“I hope it goes really well.”

The charity bike show has been a popular part of the Kesgrave events calendars for years - Saturday's event will be the 12th year it has run.

And the weather looks like it will be kind this year - forecasters say the mercury could hit 23C on Saturday.

