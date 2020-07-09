Man arrested over claims £1,000 raised for NHS staff was stolen
PUBLISHED: 16:52 09 July 2020 | UPDATED: 17:49 09 July 2020
Archant
A man from Kesgrave has been arrested after an allegation that cash raised by a charity page for NHS frontline staff had been stolen.
The online Go Fund Me page had been set up under the premise that it would raise money to buy hot meals for hospital staff serving on the NHS frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Following the allegation that over £1,000 had been stolen, police arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of theft and on suspicion of harassment and malicious communications on Tuesday, July 7.
He was taken to Martlesham Heath Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.