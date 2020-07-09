Man arrested over claims £1,000 raised for NHS staff was stolen

The Go Fund Me page was fundraising to buy hot meals for NHS frontline staff. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man from Kesgrave has been arrested after an allegation that cash raised by a charity page for NHS frontline staff had been stolen.

The online Go Fund Me page had been set up under the premise that it would raise money to buy hot meals for hospital staff serving on the NHS frontline during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Following the allegation that over £1,000 had been stolen, police arrested a man in his 30s on suspicion of theft and on suspicion of harassment and malicious communications on Tuesday, July 7.

He was taken to Martlesham Heath Police Investigation Centre for questioning and subsequently released under investigation pending further enquiries.