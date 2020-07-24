CCTV footage captures attempted break-in at The Farmhouse pub

Two men have been caught on CCTV attempting to break into a pub in Kesgrave.

Two men can be seen in the footage, trying to break in through the roof of The Farmhouse pub, in St Isidores, Kesgrave.

They are then seen running away from the scene after being disturbed by the manager.

It is believed they left empty handed but two roof tiles were damaged during the attempted burglary.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Sunday, June 21.

Anyone who recognises the person in the footage should contact Ipswich police quoting crime reference 37/34449/20.