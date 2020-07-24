E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
CCTV footage captures attempted break-in at The Farmhouse pub

PUBLISHED: 12:55 24 July 2020 | UPDATED: 12:55 24 July 2020

Anyone who recognises the person shown in the CCTV footage should contact Ipswich police. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Anyone who recognises the person shown in the CCTV footage should contact Ipswich police. Picture: SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

Two men have been caught on CCTV attempting to break into a pub in Kesgrave.

Two men can be seen in the footage, trying to break in through the roof of The Farmhouse pub, in St Isidores, Kesgrave.

They are then seen running away from the scene after being disturbed by the manager.

It is believed they left empty handed but two roof tiles were damaged during the attempted burglary.

The incident happened at around 5.40pm on Sunday, June 21.

Anyone who recognises the person in the footage should contact Ipswich police quoting crime reference 37/34449/20.

