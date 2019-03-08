Road closed after collision at accident blackspot
PUBLISHED: 16:33 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 13 November 2019
Archant
Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle collision at a well known accident blackspot this afternoon.
A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they were called to the junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road in Kesgrave shortly before 4pm.
The road has been closed while recovery vehicles are called to the scene to remove the vehicles.
It is not known if anyone has been injured at this stage.