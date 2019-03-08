E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Road closed after collision at accident blackspot

PUBLISHED: 16:33 13 November 2019 | UPDATED: 16:33 13 November 2019

The police cordon at the scene of a previous accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services are on the scene of a two vehicle collision at a well known accident blackspot this afternoon.

A spokesman for Suffolk police said that they were called to the junction of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road in Kesgrave shortly before 4pm.

The road has been closed while recovery vehicles are called to the scene to remove the vehicles.

It is not known if anyone has been injured at this stage.

