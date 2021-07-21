Published: 2:43 PM July 21, 2021

Residents living at a care home in Kesgrave enjoyed a special visit from a group of miniature donkeys.

The donkeys met lots of residents at the Alice Grange Care Home and even had a wander inside the home to meet residents in their rooms.

Mini donkeys came into meet residents in their rooms - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

General manager Andrea Crowley said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the donkeys here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people. Alongside the beach games, seaside themed food and visit from the ice-cream van, it was a great day.”

Residents enjoyed meeting with the donkeys - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Resident Audrey was very excited by the Mini-Donk’s animals: “We’ve had a great day in the sunshine, with games and ice-cream and it was lovely to meet the little donkeys.”







