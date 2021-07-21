News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Ipswich Star > News

Care home residents enjoy visit from minature donkeys

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 2:43 PM July 21, 2021   
Miniature donkeys brightened the days of people living in a Kesgrave care home

Miniature donkeys brightened the days of people living in a Kesgrave care home - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Residents living at a care home in Kesgrave enjoyed a special visit from a group of miniature donkeys. 

The donkeys met lots of residents at the Alice Grange Care Home and even had a wander inside the home to meet residents in their rooms.

Mini donkeys came into meet residents in their rooms 

Mini donkeys came into meet residents in their rooms - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

General manager Andrea Crowley said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors today. We knew that having the donkeys here would be a bit of fun for all our residents, especially as some find it difficult to go on many outings in our minibus.

"We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people. Alongside the beach games, seaside themed food and visit from the ice-cream van, it was a great day.”

Residents enjoyed meeting with the donkeys

Residents enjoyed meeting with the donkeys - Credit: Barchester Healthcare

Resident Audrey was very excited by the Mini-Donk’s animals: “We’ve had a great day in the sunshine, with games and ice-cream and it was lovely to meet the little donkeys.”



You may also want to watch:

Kesgrave News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Jack Walden with pregnant Jessica Walden

'Not ready to let her go' - Funeral set for mum who died after giving birth

Amy Peckham-Driver

Author Picture Icon
The blaze at Nacton Road, Ipswich

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Updated

Huge flames and smoke as blaze breaks out in Ipswich garden

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
The new bar and restaurant in Orwell Road, Felixstowe, will have pavement seating

East Suffolk Council

New Felixstowe town centre restaurant and bar given go-ahead at resort

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Part of Orwell Road at Felixstowe has been closed in both directions due to a sinkhole

Orwell Road closed after sinkhole opens up in Felixstowe

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus