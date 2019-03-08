E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Carnival convival at Kesgrave CP school 1979

PUBLISHED: 14:13 24 September 2019

Kesgrave county primary school celebrate at the jubilee carnival and fete in 1979 Picture; JOHN KERR

Kesgrave county primary school celebrate at the jubilee carnival and fete in 1979 Picture; JOHN KERR

John Kerr

Children were the focus of some colourful celebrations in Kesgrave back in 1979.

Some of the younger children join the carnival parade on their bikes in 1979 Picture; JOHN KERRSome of the younger children join the carnival parade on their bikes in 1979 Picture; JOHN KERR

The community came together for a jubilee carnival and fete at the primary school - with all the usual carnival attractions including decorated floats, fancy dress characters and entertainment.

All lined up for the cycle parade Picture: JOHN KERRAll lined up for the cycle parade Picture: JOHN KERR

Youngsters also joined in with a cycle parade, decorating their bicycles with ribbons and coloured paper in order to take part in a cycle parade as part of the day's fun events.

Some of the younger children join the carnival parade on their bikes in 1979 Picture; JOHN KERRSome of the younger children join the carnival parade on their bikes in 1979 Picture; JOHN KERR

Families came along to watch the fair and show their appreciation, and enjoy refreshments.

Some of the parents enjoying a drink at the Jubilee carnival in Kesgrave 1979 Picture; JOHN KERRSome of the parents enjoying a drink at the Jubilee carnival in Kesgrave 1979 Picture; JOHN KERR

Ipswich Star photographer John Kerr went along to capture the day.

A carnival parade with floats filled with happy youngsters waving to the crowds in Kesgrave Picture; JOHN KERRA carnival parade with floats filled with happy youngsters waving to the crowds in Kesgrave Picture; JOHN KERR

Do you remember the Kesgrave County Primary School jubilee carnival and fete in 1979? Did you take part in the event or go along to watch or support your children?

Some crowds formed to watch the celebrations in Kesgrave 1979 Picture; JOHN KERRSome crowds formed to watch the celebrations in Kesgrave 1979 Picture; JOHN KERR

To share your memories, email charlotte.bond@archant.co.uk

