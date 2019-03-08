Carnival convival at Kesgrave CP school 1979
PUBLISHED: 14:13 24 September 2019
John Kerr
Children were the focus of some colourful celebrations in Kesgrave back in 1979.
The community came together for a jubilee carnival and fete at the primary school - with all the usual carnival attractions including decorated floats, fancy dress characters and entertainment.
Youngsters also joined in with a cycle parade, decorating their bicycles with ribbons and coloured paper in order to take part in a cycle parade as part of the day's fun events.
Families came along to watch the fair and show their appreciation, and enjoy refreshments.
Ipswich Star photographer John Kerr went along to capture the day.
Do you remember the Kesgrave County Primary School jubilee carnival and fete in 1979? Did you take part in the event or go along to watch or support your children?
