Gallery

In pictures - Suffolk's best fashion brands showcased at Kesgrave catwalk

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Lucy Taylor Photography

Prosecco, canapes and a one hour catwalk dazzled hundreds in Kesgrave last night to celebrate the best fashion brands from across Suffolk.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Community Centre was transformed last night for its annual catwalk show, which is organised by the centre and hosted by Pam Davis, the director of Fashion Candy Style.

The evening saw local retailers come together from across Suffolk to showcase their autumn winter collections and raise over £230 for the Papworth Trust.

Ticket holders enjoyed an evening of exclusive shopping, prosecco, canapes and a one hour catwalk with colelctions from Simply Splendid, Tilley & Grace, Maud's Attic, Melissa's Boutique and Impulse Fashion.

Jo Barker, the business and events co-ordinator at Kesgrave Community Centre, said: "It was such a great evening, with a great atmosphere.

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

"We have received very positive feedback about the event and hope to organise another one for next year. The centre looked amazing thanks to Sound 4 pro Audio and Let's Party, whilst the catwalk show hosted by Pam and her team of models and catwalk retailers was fantastic."

The centre was transformed with a wonderful set up of lighting and sound - bringing the glamour straight to Kesgrave.

Jo continued: "A great big thank you to everyone involved in the event and to everyone that bought tickets. "We were very pleased to be able to support the Papworth Trust with a raffle on the night and we look forward to the next one."

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY

Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY Kesgrave Catwalk 2019 in partnership with Pam Davis from Fashion Candy Style. Picture: Picture: LUCY TAYLOR PHOTOGRAPHY