Kesgrave boy, 9, creates new comic book series over summer holidays

Sam Pink has designed and printed his own lockdown comic which he then delivers to his friends. Byline: Sonya Duncan (C) Archant 2020

A nine-year-old boy from Kesgrave has spread joy to his fellow classmates by delivering homemade comic books around the town.

Sam Pink's comic for his friends Picture: Sonya Duncan Sam Pink's comic for his friends Picture: Sonya Duncan

Young entrepreneur Sam Pink began producing his own comics in June as a way of keeping him and his friends occupied during the school summer holidays.

Sam hand-delivers the comics to around 10 of his friends across Kesgrave, riding his bike between their houses every Friday.

Although he makes them for fun and doesn’t ask for a penny, he has been taking 50p donations from fellow local kids who can’t wait to have their comic posted through their letterbox.

Mum Roz Pink said Sam has loved the chance to emulate his beloved Beano comic.

Sam Pink with some of his own comics Picture: Sonya Duncan Sam Pink with some of his own comics Picture: Sonya Duncan

Mrs Pink said: “He got a Beano subscription for his birthday and for the last eight weeks he’s been making them all by himself in the style of the Beano.

“He wasn’t really doing much reading during the lockdown and the Beano has really helped him get into it again – and then he decided he wanted to make his own.

“He’s been making comic book strips and puzzles to put inside them and has called the magazine Sam the Special.

“Every Friday morning he goes out and delivers them to his classmates – some children have even started paying him. He has a list of customers, which he calls his subscription list.

“They all love it and really look forward to receiving them every week.”

Mrs Pink added she isn’t sure if he will continue to create the comics after the summer holidays end, although she hopes Sam will keep being creative.

She said: “All of this is his own work, I don’t stand over him helping him through things. He spends the entire week putting everything together and he’s so dedicated to go out and deliver them.

“It is nice for him to feel like he’s set up his own little business.

“It has cost us a fortune in printer ink but he absolutely loves it.”

Earlier this year, the Beano awarded Ipswich family the Millers the title of the funniest family in the UK, judged by a panel of comedians including Romesh Ranganathan.

The legendary Beano was first published in July 1938 and remains loved nationwide.