‘Fabulously festive’ shopping experience coming to Kesgrave Community Centre

PUBLISHED: 20:50 25 November 2018 | UPDATED: 20:50 25 November 2018

Amit and Sanjay Soni from Tax Rebates, Luke from Spin Ipswich, Brian Barker from Kesgrave Cars, Angela Aldous from Let's Party, fundraiser Fiona Farrell, Tracy Goymer from Polstead Press and Jo Barker from Kesgrave Community Centre Picture: KESGRAVE COMMUNITY CENTRE

Amit and Sanjay Soni from Tax Rebates, Luke from Spin Ipswich, Brian Barker from Kesgrave Cars, Angela Aldous from Let’s Party, fundraiser Fiona Farrell, Tracy Goymer from Polstead Press and Jo Barker from Kesgrave Community Centre Picture: KESGRAVE COMMUNITY CENTRE

Archant

Kesgrave Community Centre is preparing to host a ‘fabulously festive’ shopping experience on Friday.

Visitors will have the chance to browse more than 30 stalls and even treat themselves to a mini pamper treatment on the night.

The evening, which is being organised alongside Kesgrave fundraiser Fiona Farrell, will also include live music from Pip Duffy.

Jo Barker business and events co-ordinator, said: “The centre is very excited to be holding this fabulously festive annual event and very pleased to be working alongside local resident Fiona Farrell once again.

“Not only is this a great community event but it’s the perfect opportunity to support the centre and Cedarwood Primary school.”

Tickets for the event, from 6.45pm-10pm on November 30, are now on sale priced £5 and include a glass of mulled wine on arrival.

Call Fiona on 07739 848910 for tickets and to book pamper treatments.

Emergency crews called to sudden death in Ipswich

19:39 Adam Howlett
Emergency crews have atrtended a sudden death in Franciscan Way in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Emergency services have been called to Franciscan Way in Ipswich after a sudden death in the area.

Robert Winston to visit Ipswich High School

19:14 Dominic Moffitt

The famous TV presenter, politician, doctor and scientist, Professor Robert Winston will be visiting Ipswich High School.

Parents fear bugs will spread as school relaxes sickness policy

16:50 Dominic Moffitt
Morland Primary School where parents were told to send their children back to school 24 hours after sickness Picture: ARCHANT

Parents and readers have reacted to the news that an Ipswich school has told parents to send children back 24 hours after the last signs of a sickness following bugs, despite the NHS guidelines stating the quarantine period should be 48 hours.

Three arrested after drones used to search for hare coursing suspects

10:32 Dominic Moffitt
Drones are being used to search for suspected hare coursers in Felixstowe Picture: WILDROB47

Three people have been detained after emergency services scoured a large area on the edge of Felixstowe looking for suspected hare coursing activity.

Rodin’s Kiss wows visitors to Christchurch Mansion in opening weekend

16:00 Katy Sandalls
The marble sculpture is entitled The Kiss. Picture: RACHEL EDGE

Visitors have been making the most of a once in a lifetime opportunity to see Rodin’s classic sculpture The Kiss in Ipswich.

Suffolk brain injury survivors’ achievements celebrated at charity dinner

16:00 Katy Sandalls
Delegates at the Headway Suffolk Awards Dinner Picture: HEADWAY SUFFOLK

The achievements of three women who survived brain injuries have been celebrated at a charity awards night in Ipswich.

What dream homes could you buy for £1m in Suffolk and Essex?

10:21 Judy Rimmer
This unique house being built in old Felixstowe, Spendrift,has a guide price of £1million. Picture: NICHOLAS ESTATES

Most of us can only dream of living in a £1million house. But, if you did win the lottery, what could you buy? Well, a unique brand-new home with sea views in old Felixstowe, or a thatched farmhouse in rural Heveningham.

Rooms from £9.99 at upcoming easyHotel in Ipswich

09:53 Sophie Barnett
Outside the new easyHotel on Northgate Street. Picture: SOPHIE BARNETT

A new “super-budget” hotel offering rooms as cheap as £9.99 a night is set to open at the former Groove nightclub in Ipswich town centre.

How technology has changed the face of crime fighting

09:39 Gareth Wilson
Gareth Wilson, Chief Constable of Suffolk Police. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

In his latest column, Suffolk Constabulary chief constable GARETH WILSON writes about the way technology has changed policing during his 30-year career.

