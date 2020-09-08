Kesgrave community unites in support of families after school boy shooting

At the entrance to the cul-de-sac there is now pre-fabricated police pod. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

The community in Kesgrave continues to be in shock following the shooting of a 15-year-old school boy in Grange Farm.

All Saints Church Kesgrave will focus their services on the families involved in Monday's shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN All Saints Church Kesgrave will focus their services on the families involved in Monday's shooting Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Locals remain united in their sadness and shock following the shooting of the Year 11 Kesgrave High School Pupil, who remains in a critical condition at Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

A collective sense of disbelief exists through the town while residents and local parents continue to do all they can to support one another.

Stuart Lawson, district and county councillor for Kesgrave and Rushmere St Andrew, said he is proud of how the community’s strong spirit has “forged stronger through the horrible ordeal”.

Mr Lawson, whose children go to Kesgrave High School, said: “Kesgrave has got a strong sense of community and we really do support each other.

“People here all know each other and it has been such a shock – you don’t expect things like this to happen where you live.

“The school has done a brilliant job at communicating with parents in what is a very, very tough time.

“I really do believe the community has come together during this awful time and all of my thoughts are with the victim and his family and friends.”

The congregation at All Saints’ Church in Main Road has also issued a prayer for the boy, his family and those caring for him in hospital via its social media channels.

Rev Gary Jones, cleric at the church, said: “Kesgrave is a quiet community and instances like this are very rare – but that doesn’t take anything away from the shock and the numbness felt by those at the school and within the wider community.

“It is so important at this time that we all support each other – especially the families – and that they are in are thoughts and prayers.

“There are two families whose lives will never be the same again.”

Rev Jones added he and fellow members of the church have been visiting local residents as well as the school to offer its support and that services focused on the families will be held both in the church and via Zoom on Sunday.

“We are offering our support in any way we can,” Rev Jones said. “The school has a very good support network and will be doing all it can to help its pupils.”

In a statement, Suffolk Safeguarding Partnership chairman Anthony Douglas called for the privacy of young people to be respected so not to adversely affect their mental health.

Mr Douglas CBE said: “This is an incredibly difficult time for the 1,870 students and their parents, teachers and staff associated with Kesgrave High School. “Everybody has been affected by Monday’s incident and many of the students personally know the 15-year-old whose life has been changed forever as a result of these events.”