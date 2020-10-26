Ipswich woman charged over Kesgrave knife incident

A 38-year-old woman has been charged following an alleged knife incident in Kesgrave Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

An Ipswich woman has appeared in court following an alleged knife incident on a Kesgrave cycle path.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Natasha Hammond, of Stoke Park Drive, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 26, following the incident last Saturday.

Police had been called to Pilsboroughs Walk (the Grange Farm cycle path) in Kesgrave on Saturday morning, shortly after 8.45am, after a man reported being threatened by a person with a knife.

Police initially categorised the incident as a robbery, however,they have since charged Ms Hammond, 38, with threatening a person with a blade in a public place.

A police spokeswoman confirmed Ms Hammond has been remanded into custody.