Ipswich woman charged over Kesgrave knife incident
PUBLISHED: 18:05 26 October 2020 | UPDATED: 18:05 26 October 2020
Archant
An Ipswich woman has appeared in court following an alleged knife incident on a Kesgrave cycle path.
Natasha Hammond, of Stoke Park Drive, appeared before Suffolk Magistrates’ Court on Monday, October 26, following the incident last Saturday.
Police had been called to Pilsboroughs Walk (the Grange Farm cycle path) in Kesgrave on Saturday morning, shortly after 8.45am, after a man reported being threatened by a person with a knife.
Police initially categorised the incident as a robbery, however,they have since charged Ms Hammond, 38, with threatening a person with a blade in a public place.
A police spokeswoman confirmed Ms Hammond has been remanded into custody.
