WATCH: Shocking dashcam shows car go wrong way around Kesgrave roundabout

PUBLISHED: 15:46 02 February 2020 | UPDATED: 15:46 02 February 2020

Dashcam footage shows vehicle go the wrong way around a roundabout in Kesgrave, Picture: KIERAN FRESTON

Watch the moment a car bizarrely goes around a roundabout in Kesgrave the wrong way - leaving other drivers stunned.

Kieran Freston was driving down Ropes Drive in Kesgrave at around 12.20pm today when he noticed something unusual on his approach to the roundabout near the Alice Grange care home.

"The driver almost caused an accident," said Kieran, aged 25.

"I was shocked to see somebody being so careless of the rules of the road and for other drivers, especially with other cars going around the roundabout the right way!"

The video captured on Kieran's dashcam shows a silver car driving anti-clockwise around the roundabout and approaching ongoing traffic, avoiding a red car by metres.

Kieran added: "I'm just glad the other road users were vigilant enough to avoid a collision."

It is understood that the silver vehicle continued down Hartree Way in the wrong lane.

