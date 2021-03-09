News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us
Ipswich Star > News

Updated

Pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries following crash in Kesgrave

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 3:01 PM March 9, 2021    Updated: 3:38 PM March 9, 2021
Oak Meadows air ambulance

The air ambulance has landed in Oak Meadows park in Kesgrave this afternoon. - Credit: Oliver Sullivan

A pedestrian has suffered  life-changing injuries after an accident involving a lorry in a Suffolk town.  

Emergency services were called to Dewar Lane on the Grange Farm Estate in Kesgrave shortly after 2pm.  

An air ambulance was spotted landing in nearby Oak Meadow at around 2.40pm.  

Police have now confirmed that a pedestrian, a man in his 20s, has sustained life-changing injuries and has been transported to Addenbrooke's hospital by Air Ambulance. 

The road is currently closed and an investigation is underway. 

Any witnesses should contact PC 274 Thorpe of the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference number 180 of today, Tuesday 9 March. 


The air ambulance hovering over Kesgrave 

The air ambulance hovering over Kesgrave - Credit: Oliver Sullivan


Most Read

  1. 1 Convicted killer of Tavis Spencer-Aitkens posts birthday photo to Instagram
  2. 2 Town’s old electricity building has ‘proud’ new owner
  3. 3 Motorist 'shaken' after hitting garden wall to avoid school crash
  1. 4 Air ambulance lands in Ipswich park to assist with medical emergency
  2. 5 Memories of darts matches and marathons around Suffolk
  3. 6 Suffolk solicitor says new evidence fuels Ipswich Town takeover rumours
  4. 7 Residents demand answers as new footbridge closed with no explanation
  5. 8 Pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries following crash in Kesgrave
  6. 9 Bitter debate rages over use of farmland for campsite
  7. 10 Concern over missing Suffolk teenager

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Rachael and Ben from Copdock with baby Oakley

Ipswich Hospital

New mum tests positive for Covid as she is about to give birth

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Ellie Smy was left shaken after she was knocked off her bike on a roundabout during a bike ride

Teen cyclist knocked off bike at A12 roundabout and left by driver

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Eastgate Street in Bury St Edmunds

Property of the Week

What does £400k buy if you are house hunting in Suffolk?

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Scarfe Way, Colchester, where a man was attacked by two men

Man attacked with hammer in street assault

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus