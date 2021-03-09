Updated
Pedestrian suffers life-changing injuries following crash in Kesgrave
Published: 3:01 PM March 9, 2021 Updated: 3:38 PM March 9, 2021
- Credit: Oliver Sullivan
A pedestrian has suffered life-changing injuries after an accident involving a lorry in a Suffolk town.
Emergency services were called to Dewar Lane on the Grange Farm Estate in Kesgrave shortly after 2pm.
An air ambulance was spotted landing in nearby Oak Meadow at around 2.40pm.
Police have now confirmed that a pedestrian, a man in his 20s, has sustained life-changing injuries and has been transported to Addenbrooke's hospital by Air Ambulance.
The road is currently closed and an investigation is underway.
Any witnesses should contact PC 274 Thorpe of the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD reference number 180 of today, Tuesday 9 March.
