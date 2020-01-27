E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Kesgrave road reopened after burst water main flooded street with sewage

PUBLISHED: 09:51 27 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:51 27 January 2020

Closed signs at the bottom of Dobbs Lane heading through to Foxhall Road. Picture: RYAN KENT

Closed signs at the bottom of Dobbs Lane heading through to Foxhall Road. Picture: RYAN KENT

Ryan Kent

A busy road in Kesgrave is now open after a pump failure caused the road to flood.

The broken pump at Anglian Water's Kesgrave sewage station forced Suffolk police to close Dobbs Lane after sewage flooded the street on Sunday, January 26.

The fault meant that sewage backed up along the pipe and burst out through a manhole cover.

The closure had affected the Dobbs Drift junction, down to the junction with Foxhall Road.

The faulty pump was fixed yesterday but the road remained closed while the scene was cleared of sewage.

Residents reported an unpleasant smell coming from the area and signs and cones blocking the road, with drivers directed to use Bell lane as a diversion.

Most Read

Warning Ipswich school could lose sponsor following ‘inadequate’ Ofsted rating

The entrance to Sprites Primary Academy in Ipswich Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

New independent bookshop opening in Ipswich

Shop owner Andrew Marsh outside the property on Ipswich's Dial Lane

Have you spotted this huge ship on its first visit to Felixstowe?

MSC Febe visiting Felixstowe Picture: NICK BOULTER

Fire service responds to blaze in kitchen of popular Ipswich pub

Suffolk fire service have responded to a kitchen fire at The Arbour House pub in Ipswich. Picture: ARCHANT

Rebuilt Cornhill has boosted visitors to central Ipswich

Ipswich Cornhill hosted the Music: Made in Suffolk festival in August while Ed Sheeran was playing at Chantry Park. Picture: PAUL GEATER

