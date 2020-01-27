Kesgrave road reopened after burst water main flooded street with sewage

Closed signs at the bottom of Dobbs Lane heading through to Foxhall Road. Picture: RYAN KENT Ryan Kent

A busy road in Kesgrave is now open after a pump failure caused the road to flood.

The broken pump at Anglian Water's Kesgrave sewage station forced Suffolk police to close Dobbs Lane after sewage flooded the street on Sunday, January 26.

The fault meant that sewage backed up along the pipe and burst out through a manhole cover.

The closure had affected the Dobbs Drift junction, down to the junction with Foxhall Road.

The faulty pump was fixed yesterday but the road remained closed while the scene was cleared of sewage.

Residents reported an unpleasant smell coming from the area and signs and cones blocking the road, with drivers directed to use Bell lane as a diversion.