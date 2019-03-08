Thunderstorms

Puppy dies after dog attack in Kesgrave

PUBLISHED: 09:45 08 May 2019 | UPDATED: 09:45 08 May 2019

The attack happened as the dog was walked near Foxhall Stadium Picture: Archant library

The attack happened as the dog was walked near Foxhall Stadium Picture: Archant library

A nine-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel has died after being attacked by a greyhound in Kesgrave.

It happened on Friday, April 5 between 4.30pm and 5pm as a 46-year-old woman walked her pup off the lead around Foxhall Stadium, close to Glanville Place.

A greyhound, which was on a lead in the care of two adult walkers is said to have approached and attacked the smaller sized dog.

The puppy was later discovered to have suffered internal injuries - proving fatal - with the dog sadly dying a day later as a result.

UK charity Greyhound Trust recommends greyhounds are muzzled and on a lead when out for walks, at least until owners are confident of their behaviour around other breeds. Officers from Suffolk police are keen to speak to the owners of the greyhound and ask the owners or those with any information to contact PCSO Gemma Read by email, quoting crime reference 37/20001/19.

Information can also be given on the force's website or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.

People evacuated from homes as major fire engulfs former Fisons site in Bramford

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

WATCH – Shocking drone footage of fire at former Fisons factory

Dramatic aerial photo showing the scale of the fire at the former Fisons site in Bramford Picture: SKY CAM EAST

Family’s warning after tragic death of devoted Ipswich Hospital nurse from brain tumour

Sara Finlay died as a result of a brain tumour. Picture: COURTESY SARA FINLAY'S FAMILY

One dead and second injured in stabbing

Forensics teams have been spotted at the scene Picture: ARCHANT

Man and woman taken to hospital after ‘incident’ in Ipswich

About 3.30pm, Glamorgan Road was full of emergency service vehicles after an incident that left a man and a woman in hospital Picture: LEROY EWERS

