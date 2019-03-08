Puppy dies after dog attack in Kesgrave

The attack happened as the dog was walked near Foxhall Stadium Picture: Archant library

A nine-month-old Cavalier King Charles spaniel has died after being attacked by a greyhound in Kesgrave.

It happened on Friday, April 5 between 4.30pm and 5pm as a 46-year-old woman walked her pup off the lead around Foxhall Stadium, close to Glanville Place.

A greyhound, which was on a lead in the care of two adult walkers is said to have approached and attacked the smaller sized dog.

The puppy was later discovered to have suffered internal injuries - proving fatal - with the dog sadly dying a day later as a result.

UK charity Greyhound Trust recommends greyhounds are muzzled and on a lead when out for walks, at least until owners are confident of their behaviour around other breeds. Officers from Suffolk police are keen to speak to the owners of the greyhound and ask the owners or those with any information to contact PCSO Gemma Read by email, quoting crime reference 37/20001/19.

Information can also be given on the force's website or anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.