Kesgrave Fun Day cancelled due to 'exceptional weather conditions'

PUBLISHED: 10:46 08 June 2019 | UPDATED: 10:46 08 June 2019

Youngsters enjoying a previous Kesgrave Fun Day Picture: KEVIN ARCHER

Youngsters enjoying a previous Kesgrave Fun Day Picture: KEVIN ARCHER

Archant

This year's much-anticipated Kesgrave Fun Day has been cancelled due to "exceptional weather conditions".

This year's Kesgrave Fun Day has been cancelled due to the bad weather Picture: KEVIN ARCHERThis year's Kesgrave Fun Day has been cancelled due to the bad weather Picture: KEVIN ARCHER

The event was due to take place at the Millennium Sports Ground, in Kesgrave, from 11am to 4pm today, Saturday, June 8.

However, Kesgrave Town Council has announced on its website that due to the expected bad weather, the event has had to be called off.

You may also want to watch:

The announcement says: "Due to the exceptional weather conditions forecast for Saturday we have taken the regrettable decision to cancel this year's fun day.

Kesgrave Fun Day has been called off due to the predicted rain a high winds Picture: KEVIN ARCHERKesgrave Fun Day has been called off due to the predicted rain a high winds Picture: KEVIN ARCHER

"We are in the process of contacting stall holders and bookings, and can only apologise for the short notice.

"We will be back in 2020."

Forecasters are predicting a blustery day today, with high winds battering East Anglia.

Chris Bell at Weatherquest said the wind would pick up trough the morning, with gusts reaching speeds of up to 50mph around midday.

