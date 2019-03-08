Kesgrave Fun Day cancelled due to 'exceptional weather conditions'

This year's much-anticipated Kesgrave Fun Day has been cancelled due to "exceptional weather conditions".

The event was due to take place at the Millennium Sports Ground, in Kesgrave, from 11am to 4pm today, Saturday, June 8.

However, Kesgrave Town Council has announced on its website that due to the expected bad weather, the event has had to be called off.

The announcement says: "Due to the exceptional weather conditions forecast for Saturday we have taken the regrettable decision to cancel this year's fun day.

"We are in the process of contacting stall holders and bookings, and can only apologise for the short notice.

"We will be back in 2020."

Forecasters are predicting a blustery day today, with high winds battering East Anglia.

Chris Bell at Weatherquest said the wind would pick up trough the morning, with gusts reaching speeds of up to 50mph around midday.