Gallery

Published: 5:39 PM August 10, 2021

The Kesgrave Fun Run took place on Sunday - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Superheroes came to Suffolk on Sunday for the annual Kesgrave Fun Run – can you spot yourself in our gallery?

The annual fun run, organised by Debbie McCallum and the team at The Bell pub, took place in the east Suffolk town on Sunday morning.

Iron Man joined in the run - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

This year's theme was superheroes, in honour of NHS staff and other keyworkers who have worked to keep the country safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

The event raises money for the Kate Moyes Memorial Fund at St Elizabeth Hospice, with runners and spectators collecting more than £2,000 this year.

Debbie McCallum organises the run every year - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Mrs McCallum said she "loved" the event, which finished with a mini music festival at the pub.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "Yet again the community came together with the world's greatest superheroes included.

Can you spot yourself at the Kesgrave Fun Run? - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

"It was amazing and heartwarming to see so many happy faces, families and spectators turn out.

"Thank you to everybody who made it happen – your support and help is vital to these events happening."

The annual event raises money for St Elizabeth Hospice - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

The Kesgrave Fun Run took place on Sunday - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Superheroes from across the comic book universes came to Kesgrave - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Can you spot yourself in our Kesgrave Fun Run gallery? - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

The runners getting ready for the annual Kesgrave Fun Run - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Runner Ollie Watson - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Can you spot yourself at the Kesgrave Fun Run? - Credit: Jordan Gardiner

Can you spot yourself at the Kesgrave Fun Run? - Credit: Jordan Gardiner



