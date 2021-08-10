Gallery
Can you spot yourself in our Kesgrave Fun Run gallery?
- Credit: Jordan Gardiner
Superheroes came to Suffolk on Sunday for the annual Kesgrave Fun Run – can you spot yourself in our gallery?
The annual fun run, organised by Debbie McCallum and the team at The Bell pub, took place in the east Suffolk town on Sunday morning.
This year's theme was superheroes, in honour of NHS staff and other keyworkers who have worked to keep the country safe during the coronavirus pandemic.
The event raises money for the Kate Moyes Memorial Fund at St Elizabeth Hospice, with runners and spectators collecting more than £2,000 this year.
Mrs McCallum said she "loved" the event, which finished with a mini music festival at the pub.
She said: "Yet again the community came together with the world's greatest superheroes included.
"It was amazing and heartwarming to see so many happy faces, families and spectators turn out.
"Thank you to everybody who made it happen – your support and help is vital to these events happening."