Days Gone By: Did you attend Kesgrave High School?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 July 2020
Hands up if you went to Kesgrave High?
The school has an excellent reputation and is a vital part of its community and caters for 1,800 students aged 11 to 18 and has grown considerably in size over the years.
Recent additions include a sixth form centre, creative media department, history and humanities blocks, and better PE facilities.
The school has been recognised nationally for its large number of pupils – 61% earlier this year – who cycle to school.
Our gallery dates back to the days of the old secondary school at the site in 1966 and up to more recent times with youngsters involved in a range of activities – including drama, sport, prize givings and assemblies, and projects.
