E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Gallery

Days Gone By: Did you attend Kesgrave High School?

PUBLISHED: 19:00 27 July 2020

Keeping Kesgrave High School tidy - pupils pictured in 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

Keeping Kesgrave High School tidy - pupils pictured in 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

Hands up if you went to Kesgrave High?

A sea of faces at the Kesgrave Secondary Modern School prizegiving in October 1966. were you a pupil there? Picture: ARCHANTA sea of faces at the Kesgrave Secondary Modern School prizegiving in October 1966. were you a pupil there? Picture: ARCHANT

The school has an excellent reputation and is a vital part of its community and caters for 1,800 students aged 11 to 18 and has grown considerably in size over the years.

Recent additions include a sixth form centre, creative media department, history and humanities blocks, and better PE facilities.

The school has been recognised nationally for its large number of pupils – 61% earlier this year – who cycle to school.

Our gallery dates back to the days of the old secondary school at the site in 1966 and up to more recent times with youngsters involved in a range of activities – including drama, sport, prize givings and assemblies, and projects.

Kesgrave High School pupils rehearsing their school play in November 1989 Picture: ARCHANTKesgrave High School pupils rehearsing their school play in November 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery, or remember these events? Tell us your memories of Kesgrave High – email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk. To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Certificates presented to pupils at Kesgrave High School in October 1981 Picture: ARCHANTCertificates presented to pupils at Kesgrave High School in October 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Kesgrave High School Boys Basketball Team, November 2000 Picture: ARCHANTKesgrave High School Boys Basketball Team, November 2000 Picture: ARCHANT

Kesgrave High School taking part in The Schools shakespear Festival at The New Wolsey Picture: LUCY TAYLORKesgrave High School taking part in The Schools shakespear Festival at The New Wolsey Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Ready to rock your socks off...pupils of Kesgrave High School who are presenting 'Rock 'till yo Pop' to parents and guests Picture: OWEN HINESReady to rock your socks off...pupils of Kesgrave High School who are presenting 'Rock 'till yo Pop' to parents and guests Picture: OWEN HINES

Kesgrave High School Picture: WARREN PAGEKesgrave High School Picture: WARREN PAGE

You may also want to watch:

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dangerous paedophile jailed after trying to meet boy in park for sex

Andrew Chaplin was jailed for four years, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

£26m floorcoverings distribution centre opens in town

Headlam Group's new centre in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: HEADLAM

No yolk! Miracle as gorgeous duckling hatches from Waitrose egg

Lauren Barton with baby duckling Darwin, who was hatched from a supermarket bought egg. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

The areas of Suffolk without a single coronavirus death

Four areas of Suffolk have not recorded a single coronavirus death (stock image) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Dangerous paedophile jailed after trying to meet boy in park for sex

Andrew Chaplin was jailed for four years, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Roadworks close busy bridge to traffic for five weeks

Maidstone Road bridge in Felixstowe will be closed to traffic for five weeks Picture: RICHARD CORNWELL

£26m floorcoverings distribution centre opens in town

Headlam Group's new centre in Harris Way, Ipswich Picture: HEADLAM

No yolk! Miracle as gorgeous duckling hatches from Waitrose egg

Lauren Barton with baby duckling Darwin, who was hatched from a supermarket bought egg. Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Latest from the Ipswich Star

Dangerous paedophile jailed after trying to meet boy in park for sex

Andrew Chaplin was jailed for four years, with an extended licence period, at Ipswich Crown Court Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

Father of speedway star Danny Ayres said he was ‘too embarrassed’ to get help, inquest hears

Speedway star Danny Ayres tragically died on February 1 Picture: STEVE WALLER www.stephenwaller.com

Days Gone By: Did you attend Kesgrave High School?

Keeping Kesgrave High School tidy - pupils pictured in 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

Comedy magician Robbie James casts spell to scoop entertainer of the year title

Ipswich magician and entertainer Robbie James celebrating his success Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

‘I’m done now!’ Chef hits out over no-shows at acclaimed Suffolk restaurant

Chris Lee, Head Chef and owner of The Bildeston Crown, has hit out over diners who fail to show up Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN