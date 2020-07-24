Gallery

Days Gone By: Did you attend Kesgrave High School?

Keeping Kesgrave High School tidy - pupils pictured in 1990 Picture: ARCHANT

Hands up if you went to Kesgrave High?

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A sea of faces at the Kesgrave Secondary Modern School prizegiving in October 1966. were you a pupil there? Picture: ARCHANT A sea of faces at the Kesgrave Secondary Modern School prizegiving in October 1966. were you a pupil there? Picture: ARCHANT

The school has an excellent reputation and is a vital part of its community and caters for 1,800 students aged 11 to 18 and has grown considerably in size over the years.

Recent additions include a sixth form centre, creative media department, history and humanities blocks, and better PE facilities.

The school has been recognised nationally for its large number of pupils – 61% earlier this year – who cycle to school.

Our gallery dates back to the days of the old secondary school at the site in 1966 and up to more recent times with youngsters involved in a range of activities – including drama, sport, prize givings and assemblies, and projects.

Kesgrave High School pupils rehearsing their school play in November 1989 Picture: ARCHANT Kesgrave High School pupils rehearsing their school play in November 1989 Picture: ARCHANT

Do you recognise anyone in our gallery, or remember these events? Tell us your memories of Kesgrave High – email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk. To order photos, visit www.eadt.co.uk/myphotos24, or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Certificates presented to pupils at Kesgrave High School in October 1981 Picture: ARCHANT Certificates presented to pupils at Kesgrave High School in October 1981 Picture: ARCHANT

Kesgrave High School Boys Basketball Team, November 2000 Picture: ARCHANT Kesgrave High School Boys Basketball Team, November 2000 Picture: ARCHANT

Kesgrave High School taking part in The Schools shakespear Festival at The New Wolsey Picture: LUCY TAYLOR Kesgrave High School taking part in The Schools shakespear Festival at The New Wolsey Picture: LUCY TAYLOR

Ready to rock your socks off...pupils of Kesgrave High School who are presenting 'Rock 'till yo Pop' to parents and guests Picture: OWEN HINES Ready to rock your socks off...pupils of Kesgrave High School who are presenting 'Rock 'till yo Pop' to parents and guests Picture: OWEN HINES

Kesgrave High School Picture: WARREN PAGE Kesgrave High School Picture: WARREN PAGE

You may also want to watch: