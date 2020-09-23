E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Motorist knocked 13-year-old off bike in Kesgrave hit-and run accident

PUBLISHED: 17:55 23 September 2020 | UPDATED: 18:12 23 September 2020

The 13-year-old cyclist suffered injuries after being invovled in a hit-and-run incident (file photo) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A 13-year-old cyclist has been left with wounds after being knocked off his bike by a motorist who then drove away.

Police are appealing for witnesses following the incident which happened at some point between 2pm and 6pm on Sunday, September 20 at the junction with Fentons Way and Ropes Drive in Kesgrave.

The 13-year-old cyclist was turning left when a car, believed to be a black Vauxhall, struck the back wheel of the bicycle as it was turning right.

The driver of the car, described as being female, failed to stop and continued driving.

The cyclist was knocked from his bike and he sustained wounds to his left arm and right knee as a result of the collision.

Police would like to hear from anyone who was driving in that area on Sunday afternoon and who has a dashcam fitted in their vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Woodbridge Safer Neighbourhood Team, quoting reference CAD 423 of September, 20 2020.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or visit this website.

