Boy, 11, in serious condition after Audi and bike collide in Kesgrave

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT Archant

An 11-year-old boy is still seriously ill in hospital he was involved in an accident with an Audi in Kesgrave.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

The accident happened at around 6.50pm on Thursday, June 6, in Bell Lane, Ipswich.

A car, a black Audi, was travelling towards Kesgrave when it was involved in a collision with a bicycle close to the junction with Foxhall Road.

At least three police cars attended the scene of the collision, which happened close to a side entrance to the Foxhall Stadium stock car and speedway track.

The cyclist - an 11-year-old boy - sustained serious head injuries and was airlifted to hospital by the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT The police cordon at the scene of the accident in Bell Lane, near the junction Foxhall Road, on the outskirts of Ipswich near Kesgrave Picture: ARCHANT

He remains in hospital in a serious but stable condition.

A spokesman for Suffolk Constabulary said last night that the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

Any witnesses to this collision, or anyone with any information, are asked to contact the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Suffolk Police on 101 quoting CAD 361 of 6 June.

Previous reports stated that the boy involved in the collision was 10 years old.