Man arrested after crash with police car and chase on foot

Police caught the driver who had fled his vehicle in Dr Watsons Lane, Kesgrave. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN Archant

A man has been arrested in Ipswich after a foot chase by officers when he failed to stop his car and crashed into a police vehicle.

Suffolk police officers were on patrol in Kesgrave this afternoon shortly before 2pm when they requested a vehicle to stop in Dr Watsons Lane.

The driver of the vehicle failed to stop and was subsequently involved in a collision with a police vehicle.

The 34-year-old man fled from his car and was chased by police before being captured a short time later.

Eye witnesses have said they saw multiple police cars searching the area and several officers chasing the man into a nearby field where he was reportedly handcuffed.

He was arrested on suspicion of drug driving, failing to stop and dangerous driving and has been taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre, where he will be questioned.