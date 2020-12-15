Kesgrave Kestrels overjoyed with new football kits thanks to local sponsor

Published: 12:09 PM December 15, 2020

The Kesgrave Kestrels U8s team are overjoyed with their new football kits - Credit: Shaun Torrie

A youth football team in Kesgrave are overjoyed to return to the pitch with their new kits, thanks to a local sponsor.

The Kesgrave Kestrels Under-8s had been playing with a mish-mash of old kits before team manager Shaun Torrie's partner posted an appeal on Facebook to help find a new sponsor.

Now out of lockdown, the children have been raring to go with their new-look kits.

"We really struggle to find sponsorship, even more so due to Covid," Mr Torrie said.

"Grange Farm Car Care have been brilliant though and have really helped us.

"When the boys got the kits it was a real pick me up for them, they have been over the moon. They've all got proper kits now.

"Even during training, they've been so happy to be there and keep smiling – for us as coaches it has been so nice to see them working as a team again."