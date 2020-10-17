First look: Kesgrave Kitchen prepares to reopen after huge revamp

A young family hopes its newly refurbished cafe filled with plants and open spaces will bring a “modern dining experience” to Kesgrave.

Kesgrave Kitchen has been closed for the last six months while the Sciortino family worked to bring the Main Road building back to life.

The historic cafe, previously known for its full English breakfasts, is due to reopen its doors on Tuesday, October 20, offering high-quality food which is locally sourced.

Chris Sciortino, 30, will be taking over the griddle with his wife Emma, from Sweden, having worked at the cafe since November last year.

“We are really excited to be opening, it’s been a long time coming,” said Mr Sciortino, who grew up in Ipswich.

“We are a bit nervous as we want to get it right first time, but we can’t wait.”

The opening has been delayed slightly due to the coronavirus pandemic, which caused problems with getting some materials in for the renovation.

Inside, the space is now light and open, with less seating than before and lots of greenery.

Mr Sciortino said he thinks it will offer a “much more enjoyable dining experience”, adding they are aiming to attract everyone.

On the menu will be everything from your classic full English breakfast to your lighter options such as avocado on toast, creamy garlic mushrooms and a breakfast bagel.

There will also be pancakes available and a kids menu, with plans to launch a lunch of the day in the coming weeks.

The cafe had previously been owned by Paul Driver, who took over the business in 1978 with brother Peter and wife Carol.

Before then, the cafe was known as Tom’s Cafe from 1937 to 1972, when it was renamed as it is today.

It will be open from Tuesday to Sunday from 8am to 4pm, with final food orders at 3pm.