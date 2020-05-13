E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Search

Advanced search

Work begins to transform family-run Kesgrave Kitchen

PUBLISHED: 07:30 14 May 2020

New owners of Kesgrave Kitchen, are planning on refurbishing and utilising the cafe's garden Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

New owners of Kesgrave Kitchen, are planning on refurbishing and utilising the cafe's garden Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Charlotte Bond

A young family who recently took over a Kesgrave cafe are looking to the future as work begins to revitalise the eatery.

Work is now underway to renovate Kesgrave Kitchen Picture: KESGRAVE KITCHENWork is now underway to renovate Kesgrave Kitchen Picture: KESGRAVE KITCHEN

The Sciortino family took over Kesgrave Kitchen in Main Road at the beginning of the year, with the hopes of transforming the popular breakfast bar into a cafe for the local community to enjoy.

Husband and wife duo Chris and Emma had run the cafe for just over eight weeks before the coronavirus forced its door closed – but now owner Chris is keen to turn a negative into a positive and give the town something to look forward to.

Plans include making the cafe into a spacious, open plan dining area, while making the garden a place for children to enjoy and moving the outdoor toilets inside.

The work is being completed by newfound company ALC Construction after owner Adam Closs moved back to Suffolk from New Zealand shortly before the coronavirus lockdown.

The existing interior at Kesgrave Kitchen Picture: CHARLOTTE BONDThe existing interior at Kesgrave Kitchen Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mr Sciortino said: “We’re knocking the interior walls down to make a big open plan room, and will be making more use of the garden as it really is such a nice space.

“We were hoping to host a big event in the summer to bring the community together, but unfortunately because of coronavirus things haven’t gone to plan.

“Hopefully everything will be completed by September, although we’d like to open as soon as we possibly can and start serving our customers again.”

Mr Sciortino admitted it has been a bizarre beginning to the restaurant trade because of the virus.

He said: “There were some obstacles to pass at the beginning but we really have enjoyed it - it is just brilliant.

“The kids love coming in and it has been so nice to get to know the regular customers, I miss them being able to come in for a chat.

“I’m itching to do something again but I’m really excited for the future and to see it all come to light.”

The cafe was originally founded in 1937 as Tom’s Cafe, before it was renamed as it is today.

It was bought out by Paul Driver in 1978, who ran the business with his brother Peter and wife Carol and eventually put it up for sale in 2018.

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Ipswich Star. Click the link in the yellow box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad. Coronavirus is one of the greatest challenges our community has ever faced, but if we all play our part we will defeat it. We're here to serve as your advocate and trusted source of local information.

In these testing times, your support is more important than ever. Thank you.

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traffic chaos as Burger King and KFC drive-thrus reopen after lockdown

Queues of traffic at the Burger King Drive Thru in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Most Read

Body of woman found on Suffolk beach – parents of missing Chelsie Dack informed

Chelsie Dack's parents have been informed after a body was discovered on Sizewell beach Picture: NORFOLK CONSTABULARY

Ipswich pub selling 500 takeaway pints a weekend during coronavirus lockdown

The Greyhound, Ipswich. People have turned up with jerry cans to be filled with takeaway beer at the Henley Road pub during lockdown. Picture: DAVID VINCENT

All you need to know about Ipswich McDonald’s re-opening tomorrow

McDonald's in Cardinal Park, Ipswich, is one of just 15 restaurants to reopen for deliveries across the UK Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Orwell Bridge NOW CLOSED due to high winds

The Orwell Bridge will be closing for four hours this afternoon Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Traffic chaos as Burger King and KFC drive-thrus reopen after lockdown

Queues of traffic at the Burger King Drive Thru in Ipswich Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Latest from the Ipswich Star

‘How am I going to survive?’ – Hairdresser, 20, and married couple on life on Universal Credit in lockdown

Leah Scott and Tamara Ellison, from Suffolk, are sharing their experiences with applying for Universal Credit as more than 1.8million people applied for the benefit during the coronavirus lockdown Pictures: MARK SCOTT/TAMARA ELLISON

Work begins to transform family-run Kesgrave Kitchen

New owners of Kesgrave Kitchen, are planning on refurbishing and utilising the cafe's garden Picture: CHARLOTTE BOND

Why are fast food chains reopening Ipswich restaurants first?

Costa Drive Thru at Ransomes Euro Park in Ipswich had to close on the first day of reopening due to queuees. Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Wildlife ignores social distancing – so Minsmere must remain closed

Minsmere is set to stay shut to protect the wildlife. Picture: PAUL GEATER

‘It wasn’t fine... it grinds you down’ - former Town defender Delaney on ex-boss Keane

Former Ipswich Town defender Damien Delaney has discussed life at Portman Road under Roy Keane. Picture: ARCHANT
Drive 24