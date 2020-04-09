E-edition Read the Ipswich Star online edition
Kesgrave runners organise half marathon in aid of Ipswich Hospital

PUBLISHED: 15:01 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 15:01 09 April 2020

A Kesgrave running club has organised a month-long informal half marathon to help practice safe exercise and raise money for Ipswich Hospital staff (FILE PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

A Kesgrave running club has organised a month-long informal half marathon to help practice safe exercise and raise money for Ipswich Hospital staff (FILE PHOTO) Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Archant

A Kesgrave running group has set up their own version of the postponed “London Landmarks Half Marathon” in a bid to aid staff at Ipswich Hospital.

Runners from the Kesgrave Kruisers have organised their own Kesgrave Landmarks Half Marathon in a bid to help NHS staff Picture: NEAL HARDWICKRunners from the Kesgrave Kruisers have organised their own Kesgrave Landmarks Half Marathon in a bid to help NHS staff Picture: NEAL HARDWICK

Organised by Kesgrave Kruisers Kevin Ward, Neal Hardwick and Ian Rush, the 13.1mile circuit puts a Suffolk twist on London favourites like Tower Bridge and Big Ben.

Instead of winding their way through the iconic streets of the capital, Kesgrave Landmarks runners will instead see the sights of the A12 bridge at Martlesham, the “Kesgrave Columnn” and Foxhall Stadium.

It is hoped the run will encourage people to utilise their daily outdoor exercise allowance while helping raise funds to aid NHS staff battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Organisers have dedicated the entirety of April to allow people to take part as and when they wish – and runners do not have to complete the circuit in one go.

Mr Ward, 44, said: “We had all planned to do the London Landmarks but unfortunately it has been postponed due to the ongoing situation.

“Runners will get a medal once they’ve taken a picture at every landmark and the money will go direct to hospital staff so they can organise something fun for themselves and their families once this is all over.”

Those who wish to take part can do so at a minimum cost of £2.50 by contacting Kevin Ward at Kjw20@hotmail.com.

