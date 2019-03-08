Gallery

Puppet fun as children celebrate success of Space Chase-themed summer

The puppets brought lots of laughter Picture: LIZ DITTON Archant

Youngsters were the real stars as they celebrated a record summer of Space Chase fun with a special ceremony and afternoon to reward their efforts.

Youngsters enjoy the entertainment at Kesgrave Library Summer Reading Challenge awards Picture: LIZ DITTON Youngsters enjoy the entertainment at Kesgrave Library Summer Reading Challenge awards Picture: LIZ DITTON

More than 550 children from Kesgrave took part in this year's Summer Reading Challenge - with 1,778 youngsters enjoying art activities related to the theme marking the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

To celebrate the record numbers taking part, Kesgrave Library held a special awards ceremony which included a puppet show by Miraiker Puppets.

Medals and certificates were presented by Krystal Vittles, head of service delivery at Suffolk Libraries.

Manager of Kesgrave Library, Maggie Lusher was thrilled with this summer's event.

The Deer family, Will and Tom, both nine, with Emily, ten, who won the design a monster competition at Kesgrave Library Summer Reading Challenge awards Picture: LIZ DITTON The Deer family, Will and Tom, both nine, with Emily, ten, who won the design a monster competition at Kesgrave Library Summer Reading Challenge awards Picture: LIZ DITTON

She said: "This year's Reading Challenge has been another big success. I would like to thank all my staff for their hard work and the many volunteers who give up their free time."

The reading challenge, sponsored by The Reading Agency and Libraries, encourages reading through the summer holidays with gifts when each book read is reviewed with volunteers.

As well as enjoying books, the children enjoyed art activities related to the Space Chase theme at Kesgrave.

Thanks to a Locality Grant from county councillor Stuart Lawson and the fundraising efforts of the Community Group, the library was able to provide the free crafts every day throughout the holidays, as well as the puppet show for the presentations.

Puppets captivated the children at the awards event Picture: LIZ DITTON Puppets captivated the children at the awards event Picture: LIZ DITTON

Puppeteer Miraiker provided two shows of Jack and the Beanstalk, a big success with the huge crowd.

While children collected their medals and certificates they also enjoyed a craft activity of making their own Beanstalk and playing with the puppets.

Additional book prizes were awarded to the winners of a Design a Space Monster competition, inspired by the theme.

Childen enjoying the Miraiker Puppets at Kesgrave Library Picture: LIZ DITTON Childen enjoying the Miraiker Puppets at Kesgrave Library Picture: LIZ DITTON

Lily proudly wearing her medal presented by Krystal Vittles of Suffolk Libraries Picture: LIZ DITTON Lily proudly wearing her medal presented by Krystal Vittles of Suffolk Libraries Picture: LIZ DITTON

Tamsin, three, and Cara, five, playing with the puppets Picture: LIZ DITTON Tamsin, three, and Cara, five, playing with the puppets Picture: LIZ DITTON

Puppet show fun at the Kesgrave Library Summer Reading Challenge awards Picture: LIZ DITTON Puppet show fun at the Kesgrave Library Summer Reading Challenge awards Picture: LIZ DITTON

Miraiker Puppets provided an afternoon of fun at Kesgrave Library Summer Reading Challenge awards Picture: LIZ DITTON Miraiker Puppets provided an afternoon of fun at Kesgrave Library Summer Reading Challenge awards Picture: LIZ DITTON

Youngsters enjoy the puppets at Kesgrave Library Summer Reading Challenge awards Picture: LIZ DITTON Youngsters enjoy the puppets at Kesgrave Library Summer Reading Challenge awards Picture: LIZ DITTON

Jess and Maisie, both six, join the puppet show Picture: LIZ DITTON Jess and Maisie, both six, join the puppet show Picture: LIZ DITTON

Sid, five, enjoyed playing with the puppets at Kesgrave Library Picture: LIZ DITTON Sid, five, enjoyed playing with the puppets at Kesgrave Library Picture: LIZ DITTON