Super Susie, 9, collects litter after school to help local animals

Published: 7:00 PM January 20, 2021

A Kesgrave schoolgirl is collecting litter every day after school during lockdown in a bid to raise money for the RSPCA.

Super Susie Clarke, nine, is continuing to go to school for half days during the week – but in the absence of her friends, has decided to clear the Grange Farm streets of litter every afternoon.

Susie, who is autistic, has so far raised more than £170 for the RSPCA for her efforts, but has pledged to keep on picking every day until lockdown is over.

Susie Clarke has decided to do sponsored litter picks around Grange Farm to raise money for the RSPCA - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Her mother, Sonia, said Susie has been interested in wildlife and the environment for a number of years.

Mrs Clarke said: "She has always picked a lot of litter before this – whenever we went out to the beach she always filled her pockets with rubbish, so we bought her a litter picker.

"She then decided she wanted to raise money for charity as she really cares about nature and the environment, and it has been such a positive thing for her self-esteem."

Mrs Clarke said Susie's interest in nature first started after she subscribed to the children's RSPCA and National Geographic's children's magazines.

She also said Susie has become so dedicated to the cause that she won't continue walking home until every piece of rubbish in her sight has been cleared.

Susie first became interested in wildlife and the environment after subscribing to the RSPCA and National Geographic's children's magazines - Credit: Charlotte Bond

She added: "She won't go home until all the litter has gone as she's concerned about the danger it might pose to animals.

"Seeing all of the positive messages people are posting on her Just Giving page and the money that has been coming in has given her a real boost. It is really exciting for her.

"She keeps thinking about how many animals she has helped with the money raised so far."

Although Susie admitted she is looking forward to seeing her friends at school again, she said she remains committed to clearing the streets and parks of the town of rubbish in the future.

Those who would like to donate to Susie's fundraising challenge and to help her reach her £250 goal, can visit her Just Giving page here.