Kesgrave man's daily trolley dash for charity cash

Video

Published: 11:00 AM January 3, 2021

Keith Rodwell takes a break from his charity walk of Bell Lane in Kesgrave with the aid of a shopping trolley for the charity Wheelpower - Credit: Denise Bradley

It may look like he strayed too far from the supermarket – but this Kesgrave man isn't off his trolley – he's pushing to go the extra mile for charity.

Keith Rodwell has suffered lower back pain since 1982 – to the point where he can no longer stand for long or walk far without it becoming unbearable.

Getting heavier due to lack of exercise, the 73-year-old joined a weight management program with One Life Suffolk, which pointed him towards sporting charity, WheelPower, for chair-based exercise sessions – held live online, three times a week, during the pandemic.

Keith Rodwell steps out with his shopping trolley to walk Bell Lane in Kesgrave in aid of the charity Wheelpower - Credit: Denise Bradley

"Although I am not a wheelchair user, I was able to avail myself of the sessions and was made very welcome," said Mr Rodwell.

Like many charities, WheelPower's operations have been affected by Covid-19. To raise funds, service users were invited to join in the January Walk and Push campaign.

Mr Rodwell, a fundraiser for various charities over the 40 years, mainly through dances he arranged and bands he played in, wanted to help the cause despite struggling to walk far unaided.

Keith Rodwell steps out with his shopping trolley to walk Bell Lane in Kesgrave in aid of the charity Wheelpower - Credit: Denise Bradley

"When I do the weekly shop at Sainsbury’s, I am able to walk around the store by leaning over one of their large trolleys, taking the stress off of my back and spine," he said.

"The Warren Heath store very kindly loaned me a trolley for the whole of January. I would like to say a big thank you to Sainsbury’s and their duty manager, Johnno, who arranged to have the trolley delivered to my home."

On January 1, Mr Rodwell completed his first 1.3-mile round trip from home in Bell Lane to the Kesgrave Bell pub and back – joined and assisted in keeping a straight path by his wife, Yvonne.

Keith Rodwell steps out with his shopping trolley to walk Bell Lane in Kesgrave, with the support of his wife, Yvonne, in aid of the charity Wheelpower - Credit: Denise Bradley

"The walk was tougher than I anticipated," he said.

"I have a walking aid that doubles up as a folding seat, which I used as and when I needed a rest. I'm sure it will get easier as the days go by.

"What was really nice was seeing and talking to friends along the way."

Mr Rodwell has set up a Just Giving page, where people can sponsor his walks and see regular updates on his progress.

The page can be found by searching for 'Keith Rodwell' at justgiving.com.



























