Kesgrave man wins nearly £900,000 on a 60p bet

The man, who has not been named, won more than £800,000 on Betfair Casino's Millionaire Megaplays game - Credit: Betfair/Getty Images/iStockphoto

A Kesgrave man plans to buy his dream house and to holiday in Dubai after winning £885,000 from a 60p bet in an online casino.

The man, who has not been named, had to check how much he had won several times before he believed it.

He said: "It’s a completely amazing experience and for a long time I had no idea exactly how much I’d won. I couldn’t believe my eyes until I looked closely at the balance and saw £885,000 — from a spin of just 60p.

“I’ve enjoyed a bet my entire adult life but never come close to winning as much as this before. I took my girlfriend out for dinner to celebrate, then we’ll start looking for our dream house.”

The lucky winner now plans to spend the jackpot on a new dream house for him and his girlfriend, before sending his parents on a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Canada for their 50th wedding anniversary.

He also intends to purchase a new car, and travel to Dubai with his partner after his big win on Betfair Casino's 'Millionaire Megapays' game.

Sam Rosbottom, a Betfair spokesman, said: “We are delighted to pay an £885,000 jackpot to our casino winner, who won the sum with a bet of just 60p.

“Since his big day, we’ve been in touch to help our winner with his withdrawal and to deliver his big win education, where we discuss the importance of controlling play, applying safer gambling tools, and coming to terms with a sum like £885,000, which sounds like it’s going to be well-spent.”

For support if you think you have a problem and more information on gambling click here.