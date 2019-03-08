Partly Cloudy

'The junction is dangerous': Calls for safety improvements after father-of-two crash tragedy

PUBLISHED: 20:00 09 June 2019

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

The accident took place in Bell Lane at the junction with Foxhall Road. Picture: GOOGLE MAPS

Archant

The tragic death of a motorcyclist has prompted calls for tighter speed limits and safety measures at a busy junction in Kesgrave.

The police cordon at the scene of a separate accident on Thursday night in Bell Lane, involving a young cyclist Picture: ARCHANTThe police cordon at the scene of a separate accident on Thursday night in Bell Lane, involving a young cyclist Picture: ARCHANT

Craig Bedford, 37, a father-of-two from Ipswich, died on Saturday, June 8 as a result of injuries sustained in the crash on Friday, June 7.

Mr Bedford's black Honda motorcycle was involved in a collision with a silver Audi A6 at the crossroads of Bell Lane and Foxhall Road, Ipswich.

People on social media have been expressing their sadness at the news, and there have also been calls for road safety in the area to be improved.

One member of the public said: "Rest in peace Craig. Thoughts are with your family and friends. Another life taken to soon."

Another added: "This is very sad news. I am not normally a fan of traffic lights but something needs to be done about that junction and I am afraid speed limit won't do it."

East Suffolk councillor Debbie McCallum said yesterday that she would be taking the matter up.

She said: "The junction is dangerous, there's no two ways about it.

"Sadly nothing gets done overnight but as a district councillor I will be speaking to Suffolk Highways on Monday morning to see what can be done about this.

"It's a tragedy that someone had lost their life on this road and as a resident of Kesgrave I want to pass on my condolences to the family at this time."

She added: "We need something in place to make sure people do slow down, like a lower speed limit.

"I think we have a lot of work to do to make sure the roads and parking in Kesgrave is as safe as possible."

This crash happened just 24 hours after an 11-year-old boy on a bicycle was involved in a collision with a car on Bell Lane, just meters from the junction with Foxhall Road.

The boy was rushed to hospital and was said to be in a serious but stable condition on Friday, June 7.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the motorcycle collision.

If you have any information that could help in their investigation, contact Suffolk police on 101 quoting reference CAD 355 of June 7.

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with dash-cam footage.

